The Gila Ridge High School dance department has commenced its winter show titled “Box Office” and interested community members can still catch the final showing tonight on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. in the Gila Ridge Auditorium.
YUHSD reports that “Box Office” is directed by GRHS dance teacher Jessica Aponte and performed by students from Dance 1, Dance 2 and Performing Dance. The show is choreographed by Aponte in coordination with Dance 2 and Performing Dance students, which allows them an opportunity to choreograph their own dances.