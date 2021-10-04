A Gila Ridge High School student is getting recognition at a prestigious level.
Senior Jeffery Parle, a film and TV production student, has been nominated for a Student Production Award at the 2021 Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards.
Parle is up for an award in the high animation/graphics/special effects category for two separate submissions, “Superhero” and “Inferno.”
Parle explained in an interview with the Sun that the Rocky Mountain Emmys are prestigious in Arizona. As a division of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter includes Utah, New Mexico, Arizona and El Centro, Calif.
“A lot of kids with a lot of different talents enter this award to try to win,” said Parle, “and the fact that I got two nominations to be a finalist is just a great opportunity.”
Five submissions are currently up for the award in Parle’s category. Parle’s film and TV production instructor, James Kuzniak, feels that the accomplishment is a great start for the class and a great way to cap off Parle’s high school career.
“You know, to have two out of the five nominations? That’s awesome,” Kuzniak said. “This is the first year we’ve ever been nominated because we’re kind of still getting started.”
Parle hopes the class will continue to flourish.
“I just want to make more films that are able to get noticed by people who can give more funding to this class,” he said. “It does take a lot of money to run something like a film/TV class.”
As for his plans after the class, Parle shared that he’s graduating early in December. “I plan on going right into the workforce in this kind of area up in Washington,” he said.
The area of work Parle referred to is broad.
“I’m involved in a lot of the production ... I also did a lot of the camera placement and planning on what shots were filmed in certain parts. And then my other film ‘Inferno’–that film was just a small little test to see how much better I’ve gotten in special effects. Because prior to that, I was just messing around and that one involved a lot of hands-on tracking.”
In the press release from Yuma Union High School District, Parle also expressed appreciation for the class’s industry-level equipment and instruction, which he feels have prepared him for competitions like the Rocky Mountain Emmys.
“We’re really well supported from our district and from our CTE department,” said Kuzniak. “For some of these guys–guys like Jeffrey that are really into it–it’s really cool to get specialized, higher-end equipment that we probably could get with normal funding, but then that takes out like a huge chunk.”
More than anything else, Kuzniak shared that he derives satisfaction from his students’ work.
“I think more than anything, [Parle] getting recognition and his stuff getting seen just brings more prestige to the program and gives these other kids a chance to look up and see what they can accomplish.”
The Student Production Award regional winners will be announced in a virtual gala on Saturday, Nov. 6. For more information, visit https://rockymountainemmy.org/.
