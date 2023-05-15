Sarah Marceau

Sarah Marceau (left) will start her U.S. Air Force journey this summer. She plans to major in aerospace engineering.

 Photo Courtesy of YUHSD

Life after high school can take so many different directions but for one Gila Ridge Hawk, it’s taking them to aerospace and beyond.

On Monday, April 24, Gila Ridge High School senior Sarah Marceau was joined by family, school staff and Air Force members in a special recognition ceremony as she received her appointment to join the Air Force.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

