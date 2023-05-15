Life after high school can take so many different directions but for one Gila Ridge Hawk, it’s taking them to aerospace and beyond.
On Monday, April 24, Gila Ridge High School senior Sarah Marceau was joined by family, school staff and Air Force members in a special recognition ceremony as she received her appointment to join the Air Force.
Through this opportunity, she’ll be receiving the equivalent of a four-year, full-ride scholarship during her time at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Per the Yuma Union High School District, she plans on majoring in aerospace engineering, minoring in a language and eventually working on an advanced degree.
“I’ve been given an amazing opportunity to continue my education, learn more and hopefully protect the people living in the United States and those outside that we also protect,” Marceau said. “It feels like a tremendous gift that I was selected and they saw the potential in me.”
During her time at GRHS, Marceau has been a member of the National Honor Society, run cross country, danced ballet, tutored math at Arizona Western College and volunteered in the community. Next month, she graduates from high school with five associate degrees from AWC in engineering, physics, math, arts and science.
“She’s the first student in three years from Yuma to join the Air Force,” Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Kristin Pereira said. “She will be a wonderful cadet and will be a wonderful representative of Yuma and Arizona.”
Marceau’s appointment is considered an accomplishment by the district, which noted that of the more-than-10,000 applicants who apply to the Air Force Academy each year, only 1,250 get appointed to join. Selected candidates are students deemed to have shown high academic achievement, leadership, outstanding athletic ability, good moral character and commitment to volunteer service.
“I am speechless,” said Carmen Marceau, Sarah’s mother. “We are witnessing that behind this award to the Air Force Academy, there is lots of love and support from family members, teachers, friends and community. Because together, we encouraged a young woman to fulfill a dream, my lovely daughter, Sarah. And for that I am extremely grateful. My heart is full of admiration and respect for my daughter’s dedication, hard work and focus.”
Marceau will be attending the academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado and will begin bootcamp to become an officer on June 29, 2023.
