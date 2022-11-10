Lovers of Shakespeare need look no further than Gila Ridge High School to get their latest fix of the Bard’s everlasting material.

Tonight and tomorrow, the GRHS drama department will showcase their take on Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” at the GRHS Performing Arts Center. There will be three performances total: Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. and Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you