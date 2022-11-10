Lovers of Shakespeare need look no further than Gila Ridge High School to get their latest fix of the Bard’s everlasting material.
Tonight and tomorrow, the GRHS drama department will showcase their take on Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” at the GRHS Performing Arts Center. There will be three performances total: Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. and Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
“I am excited to perform this play because theatre is more than just acting on a stage,” student Jacob Holland said. “It is an escape from reality for me and for so many others. I can assure that this show will seem as if magic has been made real with our wonderful entourage of amazing actors.”
Since “The Tempest” is a story of shipwreck and magic, that promise means Prospero won’t be the only wielding magic; Gila Ridge’s actors will too. And their director is excited for Yuma to take witness.
“I am excited to see this story come to life on stage,” GRHS Drama Director Miranda Brannaker said. “It is my first ever attempt at directing a full-length Shakespeare play so I must admit that I am a little nervous, but the students are exceeding my expectations. I hope we can transport our audiences to the fantastical island where they can experience all of the love, excitement, betrayal and drama alongside the characters.”
Per the Yuma Union High School District, there are more than 50 students involved in the production, ranging from the GRHS production and performance class to those from the GRHS stagecraft class who built and designed all of the sets.
To watch the production, tickets can be purchased at the door. General admission tickets are $8 and student tickets are $5; children 5 and under are free.
