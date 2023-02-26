“My son is a senior at Gila Ridge and he doesn’t use the restroom at Gila Ridge because there’s an issue with drugs … he gets home, he uses the restroom or like another parent stated, he runs to Circle K during passing period to use the restroom because kids are vaping constantly or doing marijuana in the restrooms. It’s an ongoing issue; turns out that it’s gotten worse and worse and I’m just curious what’s going to be done.”

Jenni Beck was one voice of several at the call to the public in Yuma Union High School District governing board’s February meeting expressing concerns over not just safety and communication regarding a recent incident at Gila Ridge High School’s parking lot, but drugs in the restrooms and fighting on its campus too.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

