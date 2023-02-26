“My son is a senior at Gila Ridge and he doesn’t use the restroom at Gila Ridge because there’s an issue with drugs … he gets home, he uses the restroom or like another parent stated, he runs to Circle K during passing period to use the restroom because kids are vaping constantly or doing marijuana in the restrooms. It’s an ongoing issue; turns out that it’s gotten worse and worse and I’m just curious what’s going to be done.”
Jenni Beck was one voice of several at the call to the public in Yuma Union High School District governing board’s February meeting expressing concerns over not just safety and communication regarding a recent incident at Gila Ridge High School’s parking lot, but drugs in the restrooms and fighting on its campus too.
“My children are one of the ones having to run to Circle K to go to the bathroom because our bathrooms are not clean,” Britani Nunes said. “There are children vaping, there are children doing drugs and it’s not just one time a month, this is weekly. Bathrooms have been shut down, the choir bathroom has been destroyed. I have kids in choir – they can’t even use it anymore.
“One child destroyed it but yet I’m pretty sure five days later, he was welcomed back to school for destroying property that is now affecting other children because they can’t use the bathrooms … When is enough, enough? We need our school back. I can’t keep sending my kids like this.”
One student, Trevor Schlarb, also used a portion of his time to share his account of using the restroom on campus.
“I walked in multiple times where it’s just filled with smoke and reeked of marijuana,” Schlarb alleged. “I found drugs in there with dispensary brands on ‘em for marijuana and it’s a problem with kids going in there. I’ve even watched a kid take the toilet, just straight ripped the toilet off the ground.”
In response to these concerns, Gila Ridge High School Principal Kathy Hoover expressed that the reality she sees working on campus is better than what some people are saying it is.
“Parents are getting their information from students who are hearing it from their friends or may be experiencing an incident in a restroom firsthand,” she said. “But I can tell you that our restrooms are monitored regularly by teachers, by security staff, by administrators. Our restrooms are in good condition. They’re cleaned regularly by our custodial staff, they’re in good repair.
“Any time there’s an issue in a restroom, it gets addressed immediately depending on whether it’s the maintenance staff that needs to go take care of something or if it’s security that needs to go bring students to the office. When we’re aware of something in the restrooms, it gets handled immediately.”
On the topic of security cameras inside restrooms, Hoover stated that she wouldn’t want to have a campus where kids feel they don’t any amount of privacy. That’s why the school relies on students and teachers letting administration know where there’s an issue in these situations. But for parents who remain concerned, Hoover welcomes them to schedule a campus tour.
“... I’m happy to take them around to see the shape that our restrooms are in,” she said. “I was a little surprised at the information coming out at the board meeting because I’m on this campus every day and I’m very present in all of the buildings and some of the things that were brought up were exaggerations. It’s hard for me to speak to rumors and things that get spread that are not the actual accurate information that I’m facing every day on this campus.
“I’m proud of our students. They do a good job of keeping the campus clean and doing what they can and doing their part. And yes, once in a while we have student disciplinary issues but that is not the majority of our day as administrators – that tells me we have great students. And yes, there are going to be things that happened in the restrooms and that’s the case nationwide in high schools, but we deal with those according to our student handbook and we try to make sure that we intervene where necessary. But our restrooms are in good shape.”
Parents had also brought up the issue of campus fighting in the meeting, reporting that their children are not only being ambushed but they’re being videotaped in these fights too.
“I had to go up to the high school recently because my son was basically attacked in a fight; kids jumped him and he was videoed and it was put all over social media,” parent Jessica Workman said. “And this happened in the corner of the library where there are no cameras and apparently I’m told that that happens all the time there so I don’t know why somebody isn’t placed in that particular area.”
“It’s disturbing when you go to these sites on Instagram or Facebook or Snapchat whatever and there’s literally a site that says like ‘Gila Ridge Fight Club’ and it’s students loading (footage of fights),” Jenni Beck, another parent, said.
Hoover confirmed that there was an uptick in campus fighting the previous semester but the school has been adjusting accordingly.
“There was a period of time last semester where there were more fights than we had seen in the year prior and we made adjustments related to that data,” she said. “... we (are) constantly monitoring how things are going: What does the data show? What does our evidence show? And we make adjustments. So when we made an adjustment to a few things, we saw a reduction in those types of incidents.”
Hoover acknowledged that “it can look like there’s a lot,” however.
“There is a trend where students record fights and so that’s an area where we’re focused on reducing that kind of peer pressure to continue fighting because people are recording you,” she explained. “That’s a concern for us. And ultimately, it takes all of us. It takes parents reinforcing their expectations of their children while they’re at school, it takes us reinforcing our expectations of kids’ behavior while they’re at school. And that’s an ongoing fluid operation to manage.
“... it requires us being accurate and not giving into the crowd of rumors that can come from different fights that have occurred and truly, if people have information that they don’t think we have, we need them to share it.”
Hoover stated that the school uses its security cameras and adults on campus to provide supporting evidence for what might have caused an interpersonal conflict at school. Each situation is dealt with on an individual basis and discipline involves a “whole child approach” that doesn’t stop at consequences.
“We have a full-time school social worker, we have a staff of counselors that we refer students to and link students up with and all of our teachers are trained in mental health first-aid,” she said. “They understand the signs and red flags for students who may be bullied or may be being harassed or maybe just a change in behavior that’s unexplained. They know how to approach a student and ask about those things.
“So we don’t just approach it from a punitive standpoint, although that is part of it in our board policy and our student handbook and sometimes that’s what people are looking for. But it’s a very confidential process with that student and with that administrator and that parent and it’s not something we get to publish to everyone … we can’t make that public information. But we handle every single situation as objectively as possible and we collect as much evidence as we can to determine that we have a pretty good handle of what exactly happened. And then from there, we make an administrative decision about what needs to happen as a result of that.”
Discipline at Gila Ridge can include suspension but it also includes additional support and wraparound services. In some cases, students might take lessons in avoiding or managing conflict through the school’s Edgenuity program.
So what to do in the case of a fight on campus or situations in the restroom? Report it to teachers or administrators. For those who prefer to maintain anonymity in their reports, Hoover assured that where information comes from would never be revealed and the school will attempt to use security footage when possible to corroborate anonymous reports.
“We have to work as a team, and that includes students, that includes parents and that includes the staff and administration at the school – and I think we do a pretty good job of that,” Hoover said. “But there’s always room for improvement. Our administrative team is new to Gila Ridge. So we have an experienced administrative team but they’re all new to this campus.
“This school year has been a lot of learning for us: Learning the culture here, learning the concerns that are here, the different ways this campus operates – just the shape of the campus and how it looks. As we learn more, we make those adjustments and I know it’ll take time for parents and the Gila Ridge community to develop that trust in us but I’m certain that will earn it.”
The principal parted with the message that she actively welcomes parent feedback and concerns.
“We need everybody,” she said. “I mean, we need to know the feedback that parents have. So I guess my parting words would be that if parents are concerned, I really encourage them to get in touch with me. They can email me, they can call and schedule an appointment to talk with me. I’m a very transparent person but I don’t know what your concerns are if you’re not bringing those to me.”
To schedule a campus tour, community members are able to visit the school page of their choice and select “classroom tours” under the main banner. For Gila Ridge specifically, visit https://www.yumaunion.org/GilaRidge and select the crossroad signs icon.
