Performances at Gila Vista Jr. High School are getting an upgrade, thanks to a $25,000 microgrant from nonprofit organization A for Arizona. According to a press release from Yuma School District One, the microgrant will improve the school’s stage and related equipment to benefit students and the surrounding community of Mesa Heights.
With the help of the Southern Arizona Microgrant, District One reports that Gila Vista’s stage will become a place where kindergarten through high school youth will be proud to present their neighborhood concerts and stage productions.
The necessary upgrades include providing adequate curtains, updating the sound system, adding wireless capability and replacing the antiquated lighting system. The updated stage will then be available for use by community groups, such as the community theater group, local college music groups and high school mariachi bands, to bring performances to the Mesa Heights neighborhood.
“It’s great to see that organizations across the state and the country see Yuma, along with our proud Mesa Heights and Gila Vista neighborhood, as an investment-worthy endeavor,” said Gila Vista Principal Francisco Nunez. “Our kids and our families will benefit immensely from the investment that A for Arizona has made in the Mesa Heights Academy of Arts, Athletics, and STEM based out of Gila Vista Jr. High School.”
Per the release from District One, the improvements are part of a larger plan involving the district, the City of Yuma and numerous community partners bringing their resources together to remove barriers to accessible, high-quality, cost-free, mentored activities for young people grades K-12, regardless of whether they attend traditional public schools.
Overall, the microgrant intends to create a hub for arts enrichment through a combination of partnerships, engaging activities and mentoring by volunteer community experts.
To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/3yQebzC.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.