Like other university graduates, Israel Delgado is looking forward now to having a long and prosperous professional career.
But in the meantime, he’s looking to meet a more pressing need: buying a home for his parents and younger brother.
Delgado, 22, is the first in his family to attend college. Earlier this month, he graduated from Arizona State University’s engineering school with a degree in information technology.
“I grew up here, my parents, my brother and I have always lived in this trailer that belongs to my godmother,” Delgado, 22, said in a recent interview at the family’s two-bedroom mobile home. “It’s small for the number of people (in the family), so my dream is to buy a larger home where we can live, and now that I have finished my studies, I’m going to work toward that.
“My parents made many sacrifices all these years so that I could study. It’s something I will thank them for all my life, and I want to give back to them a little of what they have given to me,” he said.
His father, Eusebio, retired as an agricultural irrigator owing to health-related reasons, while his mother, Rosa, also left her job in an agricultural packing operation to look after Delgado’s 9-year-old brother, Justin, a special needs child.
Leaving home for the first time to attend a university out of town came with some anxiety, Delgado said, but ended up being a positive experience.
“There’s always the fear of leaving the place where you live, leaving your family, but being at ASU was very exciting. I always felt support. The staff, the instructors, were very kind, and I was able to get to know different types of people, from various places in the word.”
Delgado, a 2018 graduate of Cibola High School, said he made an easy adjustment to university life his first year thanks to ASU’s Camp Scholars program, which provides guidance to children of migrant farmworking families to make the transition to university life. Delgado later became a tutor in the same program, helping other youth from the Yuma area with their studies at ASU.
“I never was a brilliant student; I was always typical. In fact my grade point average at ASU was 3.7. At one time I thought that because I didn’t have high grades and I didn’t have money, I wouldn’t be able to go to the university, but then I discovered opportunities for scholarships.”
Delgado was able to have most of the cost of studies covered through the President Barack Obama Scholars Program, with the remainder covered through federal student financial aid.
“Mi mom quit studying after high school because she didn’t know she could get help from a scholarship, but I didn’t let that happen. I looked and found the Barack Obama Scholars Program. Now I would like to say to those who are graduating not to give up, that a university is not just for students of (academic) excellence.”
Delgado said his interest in computers began as a child and grew when he took computing classes at Cibola.
Now that he’s graduated, Delgado will be working as an assistant in the IT department at Yuma Union High School District.
His long-term career goal, he said, is to specialize in the field of computer networks.