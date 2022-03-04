On Thursday, PressReader, one of the Yuma Sun’s service providers, experienced a global network outage, which unfortunately impacted our readers.
PressReader is the service provider for both the Yuma Sun’s e-edition on YumaSun.com and our app – a service the company provides to thousands of newspapers around the world.
As of presstime Thursday night, the issue appeared to be resolved, and both our e-edition and our app were back up and running. However, both may still have intermittent outages as work continues to stabilize PressReader.
In the meantime, our stories are available on YumaSun.com, which is not impacted by this outage.
Readers, we apologize for the inconvenience, and we thank you for your patience!