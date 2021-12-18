When Gary Raasch from Gloria de Cristo Lutheran Church got the ball rolling on a project to collect shoes and underwear for the Yuma Crossroads Mission, he along with the church’s pastor, Bill Timm, and its council president, Sharon Merz, were hoping for about 200–300 pairs. But the Foothills church’s members one-upped their expectations and donated about 1,200 pairs of shoes, 1,100 pairs of underwear and 300 pairs of socks.
Raasch explained in an interview with the Yuma Sun that he was looking for something to do to help the Mission.
“I spoke to Barbara Rochester [Community Affairs Director for Crossroads Mission] and she said ‘we’re in dire need of shoes and underwear,’” he said.
The Crossroads Mission serves the homeless population in Yuma, providing them with an emergency shelter, meals and prayer. The Mission also serves those struggling with addiction through a recovery program. Raasch, who said his heart goes out to the people the Mission serves, was quick to hatch the idea for the donation project.
After the project’s approval by Merz and Timm, Raasch encouraged members during every service on Nov. 13–14 to bring shoes.
“I suggested several options,” he said. “They could treat themselves and buy new shoes and give the old ones to the Mission, clean their closets, go to patio and/or yard sales, ask their neighbors, make purchases at local thrift stores or simply buy new shoes from various outlets in Yuma.”
By the end of Sunday, the church members had donated about 1,200 pairs of shoes and 25 trash bags were filled. Congregants also took specific needs into account.
“The Mission said they needed large sizes,” Raasch commented. “(So) one fella brought hay shoes!”
But after the shoes were delivered, the effort wasn’t over.
To meet the remaining need for underwear, Raasch again requested anything that qualified as undergarments, including socks. Rochester had explained that all sorts of undergarments were needed. On the weekend of Dec. 11–12, Raasch helped collect the donations from every service and counted nearly 1,100 pairs of mostly boxers and briefs as well as 300 pairs of socks. He reports that about 80% of the contributions were newly purchased.
With a second donation of 11 trash bags of undergarments, Gloria de Cristo Lutheran Church finished its project to meet some of the greatest needs at the Crossroads Mission.
“Our Gloria de Cristo congregation showed their spirit of Christian generosity and the response was overwhelming,” said Raasch. “The project afforded the entire congregation, as well as visitors, an opportunity to display their Christian generosity for a cause within their community that they can see and feel.”
Located in the Foothills at 11273 E. 40th St., the congregants who meet there consist of nearly 225 individuals. Raasch also shared that the church welcomes about 200 winter visitors during this time of year.
And these members didn’t undertake the project for notoriety, Raasch noted. “It’s good stuff to do for the community and it’s what we Christians should do,” he said.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.