Monday was the first day of the fall semester at Arizona Western College and the campuses are bustling with life.
“It’s really exciting because we really feel like this is the first year that we’ve come back completely from COVID,” said Shara Skinner, coordinator of Student Leadership and Activities. “...This is really the first year that we’ve had where we’re just completely open. Everything is available. We’re ready with all of our resources. There’s really no hesitation on what kind of events we can do, what kind of activities we can present and so there’s a lot of excitement behind that.”
Skinner explained that students were previously taking just as many classes if not more, but previously there were many students participating online. Now, it appears to her as though more students are feeling comfortable attending classes in person and their energy was palpable on the first day. This isn’t to say that AWC is completely returning to the way things were pre-pandemic, however.
“We learned a lot from COVID and we really wanted to take the opportunity to make sure that we didn’t go back in time,” Skinner said. “The students, they really did kind of enjoy the flexibility, they did really respect the fact that they were now given a lot more opportunities than they were before. And so although we have opened a lot more in-person classes, there are still tons of different opportunities and tons of options for students who prefer online or prefer to go in between the two.
“We just wanted to make sure that our students have the most amount of opportunities to complete their degree, knowing that we have to be agile, we have to be flexible for them. Some of them are adult learners, some of them are right out of high school, some of them have jobs, they all have families. And so I think if COVID did teach us one thing about the way that we continue on as an educational facility, it’s to be present and to make sure that we’re listening to the students and make sure that we are flexible for them so that they can be the most successful that they deserve to be.”
Skinner shared that AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr regularly emphasizes that the college’s number one goal is to get students to commencement night and in keeping with that, AWC has been busy offering welcome events, providing guidance to new students and continually developing projects.
“We’ve got some new buildings coming up–some right in the middle of campus – and I know that students are really pleased and excited to go in between classes and see that Arizona Western College is always forward-moving and creating these new spaces for students. So it’s been really exciting. You know, you go a whole summer without seeing a lot of students – the campus is still open and we know that students are still here taking advantage of summer classes – but there’s really nothing like the first-day hustle and bustle of people.
“...it’s been nonstop. We’ve been doing it all day. We’ve had a line up the door for IDs. Starbucks has been packed. The cafeteria has been packed so it’s really kind of cool to feel the energy from everybody here.”
While the college experience is different for everyone, two of AWC’s student ambassadors shared that they’ve had a great first day.
Richard Jaure, president of the Matador Ambassador program, has started his first year at AWC studying Administration of Justice with an emphasis on Administration of Justice Studies and Homeland Security.
“It’s a different experience,” he said. “It’s definitely different from grade school or high school because there’s a lot of people and it’s really diverse. There’s some people from different countries, there’s foreign students, people that speak different languages – which is really cool. For example, in my Spanish class, I was sitting next to a student that was from Russia!”
Jaure noted that there are plenty of international students in the sports programs and that he’s had many opportunities to interact with fellow ambassadors and students. In short, there are many interesting people to know across classes, programs and clubs on campus!
Jaure went on to express that while he’s most excited for his Administration of Justice Studies 101 class, he was very pleasantly surprised by how fun Spanish was.
“We were joking around; the teacher was a lot of fun,” he said. “He was making jokes the whole time, and we were learning a fair amount. Everybody learned how to say certain phrases in Spanish and we learned each other’s names within the first 30 minutes. We were really interactive in that class, which was cool, and the way that [Professor Beeles] was teaching it really made everybody intrigued and getting everybody laughing. It was a lot of fun to be there.”
Having started the year as a Matador Ambassador has also really helped prepare him for the year, so when he showed up to campus, he wasn’t nervous – just interested to see what it’s really like in the classroom.
Similarly, starting her first year as a student ambassador and having previously taken dual-enrollment courses in high school prepared Lexi Avila for college.
“It was very, very welcoming and very nice because I saw a lot of familiar faces from junior high and high school,” she said. “It felt pretty normal actually, and also being a student ambassador, we have already known the areas of campus so I felt very familiarized with it and it didn’t feel like a very stressful first day.”
Avila’s currently working on a general Associate’s of Art with the intention to join the nursing program and she’s most excited to be taking biology this semester.
“I am excited for biology!” she said. “In the process of all the science classes, that’s what persuaded me to get into nursing because I had anatomy and physiology class. Learning about the body and the science behind all of that is what I’m really looking forward to.”
Avila’s also really excited to make new friends.
“What I’m really looking forward to this year is finding that perfect friend group,” she said. “...the friends that I made last year have now gone to Phoenix, have gone to Oregon so now I’m really excited to meet people that have the same interests as me or are in the nursing program and have the same goals.”
Although the semester has only just begun, Avila has already benefitted from becoming involved through the ambassador program.
“Being obviously a teenager and having other adults repeat, ‘Get involved with clubs,’ I feel like a lot of students are just brushed off because why would I want to do that? I’m already in school Why should I stay at school longer?” she said. “But now, getting myself into the ambassador program and meeting all these wonderful people, it’s definitely such a true statement to get involved because it does make a difference in your college experience.
“If I wasn’t a part of the ambassador program, I wouldn’t be as welcoming to people that I see walking by and seeing familiar faces that are also in the program and being able to welcome them as well and be like ‘Hi, nice to see you again! Good work today. Let’s go do something after this!’ I think it’s very important to join those organizations just coming from hands-on experience … I want to really emphasize on those clubs and organizations and scholarships that can definitely get you networking.”
Skinner and Jaure also recommend students make the most of the year by getting involved.
“Everybody here supports the premise that students who get involved are going to be more successful and so that’s what we ask for the first couple weeks is: find a group of friends, find yourself a study space that you really like, find yourself a sports team that you want to follow pretty closely,” Skinner said. “There’s close to over 50 clubs and organizations–join a club, an organization. There’s just a ton of ways in which you can get involved and the benefit too, is that once you do, you feel like you belong here, you feel like you’re engaging, and so it becomes a lot easier to stay successful, to stay in your classes when you’re motivated by other people and you want to be here.”
Jaure also recommends students learn more about their campuses and the services available to them.
“There’s certain things that students may not know that they might realize later on and be like, ‘Darn it, I should have done that!’” he said. “And also, when it comes to scholarships, a lot of kids are afraid to apply for certain things because they think they won’t get accepted but in reality, sometimes they don’t have enough students to give it out to so everybody gets a scholarship.”
He summarized his advice by saying students should get out of their comfort zone. Make connections and talk to people, but don’t procrastinate and “don’t be so hard on yourself. You can only do the best that you can do!”
To learn more about upcoming events, resources and services at AWC, visit https://www.azwestern.edu/.
