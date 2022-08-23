Monday was the first day of the fall semester at Arizona Western College and the campuses are bustling with life.

“It’s really exciting because we really feel like this is the first year that we’ve come back completely from COVID,” said Shara Skinner, coordinator of Student Leadership and Activities. “...This is really the first year that we’ve had where we’re just completely open. Everything is available. We’re ready with all of our resources. There’s really no hesitation on what kind of events we can do, what kind of activities we can present and so there’s a lot of excitement behind that.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

