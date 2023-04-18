The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) is going orange for a special cause this month. With April being Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month, the shelter has launched a “Go Orange for Animals” campaign to raise awareness about an issue that affects even Yuma’s animals.

In their announcement, HSOY shared that the problem is an ongoing one in the community as evidenced by their campaign’s mascot, Jack. The dog was brought to the shelter on Feb. 26 with a broken leg from a gunshot wound. While gunshots can be fatal, Jack was cared for by HSOY’s professional veterinary team and received surgery. He’s now on the road to recovery and posing for pictures.

