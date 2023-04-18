The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) is going orange for a special cause this month. With April being Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month, the shelter has launched a “Go Orange for Animals” campaign to raise awareness about an issue that affects even Yuma’s animals.
In their announcement, HSOY shared that the problem is an ongoing one in the community as evidenced by their campaign’s mascot, Jack. The dog was brought to the shelter on Feb. 26 with a broken leg from a gunshot wound. While gunshots can be fatal, Jack was cared for by HSOY’s professional veterinary team and received surgery. He’s now on the road to recovery and posing for pictures.
BB guns can also be misused for harm: One dog named Waylon had been shot by one multiple times but is now safely residing in the home of one of HSOY’s staff members. Despite the suffering Jack and his peers have survived, the shelter is confident that animal cruelty can be addressed through education.
“Animal cruelty has no place in society and our best prevention measures are education and raising awareness,” HSOY Executive Director Annette Lagunas said. “The top ways to prevent animal cruelty include knowing how to report cases, knowing states’ animal cruelty laws, setting a good example for others and teaching children about how to treat animals with kindness and respect.”
HSOY’s statement cited a landmark 1997 study from the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Northeastern University, which found a direct link between acts of cruelty to animals and violence toward humans. Specifically, the study found that animal abusers are five times as likely to harm fellow human beings.
A more recent study cited in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Law Enforcement Bulletin from the “Veterinary Medicine: Research and Reports” journal noted that while animal cruelty has historically been treated as an isolated issue, increased awareness of the link between animal cruelty and other violent offenses can even “strengthen the identification and reduction of such crimes.”
“We hope that by raising awareness of how to report animal abuse, our community will gain important knowledge and tools to ensure a strong, safe place for all,” Lagunas said.
To help with the cause, HSOY is asking the community to “Go Orange for Animals!” with them and show support by wearing orange, purchasing a “Go Orange for Animals” wristband or “Stop Animal Cruelty” shirt at the shelter.
Local businesses or other organizations are being asked to sponsor the campaign, share flyers with customers, sell wristbands or have a coin collection box at their places of business and donate time to help the campaign.
For folks looking to get a little treat to go with their “Go Orange for Animals” purchases from the shelter, HSOY encourages them to drop by today between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for Taco Tuesday. The Best Taquito food truck will be selling food at the shelter, located at 4050 S Avenue 4 1/2 E, and will donate 10% of the proceeds to support the cause. In addition to their regular menu, their shelter special includes two folded shredded beef tacos, one rolled shredded beef taco, beans and a soda for $9.
Most importantly to HSOY, folks can donate money to help meet the shelter’s goal to raise $50,000 in April. A fundraising campaign has been launched with matching donors: Each dollar raised from the community will be matched by a special group of donors known as “Jack’s Pack.” The pack includes: Evans Concrete, Eckard Commercial Construction, Exceptional Community Hospital, Copper Mountain RV Park and other donors who wish to remain anonymous.
“We want to thank the community for the support,” Lagunas remarked. “Their contributions will assist the over 6,000 pets that come through the door of the HSOY each year and impact our ability to continue to care for injured and mistreated animals that come through our door.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.