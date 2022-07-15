As Somerton awaits the opening of its very own high school, the Yuma Union High School District unveiled the logos for Somerton High School’s Toros mascot on Thursday.
The logo features four variations, including a Toro head, a full-body Toro, a stylized “S” and a crest that will be displayed on diplomas and other documents in the future.
“Somerton High School will consist of a proud community reflected in its mascot and logos,” SHS Principal Lucky Arvizo said. “The ‘Toros’ represent a sense of family, strength, respect and perseverance. Students will be empowered to achieve personal excellence through a dynamic learning environment and a collegial atmosphere. We are extremely excited and looking forward to August 2023. ‘Go Toros!’”
These logos were the result of an extensive process seeking community feedback on the school’s mascot and colors. Between Scorpions and Toros, the residents of Somerton chose Toros. Soon after, YUHSD solicited art submissions for the mascot’s logos earlier this spring.
To see all four logos as well as the mascot reveal video, construction updates and more, visit the newly created “official” Somerton High School Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/SomertonHighSchoolToros.
