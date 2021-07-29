A GoFundMe has been created to support a local family grieving the loss of their 15-year-old son following a 22-vehicle collision in Millard County, Utah, Sunday afternoon.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash was caused by a dust storm created by strong winds that impaired motorists’ visibility on I-15, claiming the life of 15-year-old Camren Valentine of Yuma and seven others.
Ten other individuals were transported to area hospitals, at least three of whom were said to be in critical condition, a report from the Department of Public Safety noted.
According to the GoFundMe page, which is being managed by other family members, the Valentines were traveling home from Utah at the time of the accident that totaled their vehicle and the camp trailer carrying their belongings.
Valentine’s mother, Sheree Valentine, also sustained injuries resulting in the amputation of her right arm just above the elbow. As the family’s primary source of income, Sheree’s injuries and recovery will place her out of work for the foreseeable future.
“The family is away from home, in a different state, with extensive medical costs including two life flights and a funeral to pay for,” the page read. “Let’s help ease their mind by helping them financially so they can work the best they can to emotionally and physically heal.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, the campaign had collected more than $60,000 of its intended $250,000 goal.
Donations can be made to the Valentine family online at www.gofundme.com/f/Donations-for-valentine-family and through Sheree’s Venmo account, @Sheree-Valentine.