GoFundMe page set up for ex-YCSO employee battling coronavirus

The family of a former Yuma County Sheriff’s Office employee who is currently fighting COVID-19 in a Tucson hospital has set up a GoFundMe page for anyone who would like to help out with a donation.
Miguel Caudillo retired from YCSO in July 2013 as a detention sergeant after 27 years of service. So far, more than $11,600 has been received in donations.
“Many of his coworkers remember Sgt. Caudillo for his friendliness and always having a smile on his face,” the sheriff’s office wrote on its Facebook page.
Caudillo, who works for a private security firm in Yuma and does not have health insurance, is the sole provider for his wife and his wife’s sister who has a disability.
On June 27, Caudillo went to a local urgent care facility, where he was told to go to the emergency room at Yuma Regional Medical Center because his oxygen levels were dropping.
A few hours later, after being admitted for observation, Caudillo developed complications from the coronavirus and his family was notified that he was being flown to Banner Medical Center in Tucson for better care.
The following morning he was placed in a medically-induced coma and on a ventilator because he was having a hard time breathing and his oxygen levels kept dropping.
After four days, Caudillo was taken out of the coma on July 1 and he was able to communicate and respond to his medical staff.
However, because he still needed a ventilator to breathe, he remained heavily sedated for the next few days.
On Saturday, Caudillo’s ventilator was finally removed and he was able to breathe with a mask air-flow device. He was also able to speak with his daughters Lorena and Melissa and his wife, Maria Elena, for the first time.
Unfortunately, his health took a turn for the worse the following day and doctors put him back on a ventilator because his blood pressure increased and his oxygen levels started to decrease again.
It’s not known how Caudillo contracted the virus but his family is asking the community for its prayers and donations to help with medical bills.