GoFundMe page set up for family of farmworker who died of heat

Dario Mendoza, 25, lived in Yuma with his partner Domini Franco and their two children, ages 5 and 3. Mendoza died due to excessive heat, according to authorities.

 COURTESY OF GOFUNDME.COM

A GoFundMe page has been started for the family of a farmworker who died last week in an agricultural field near Yuma amid excessive heat.

Dario Mendoza, 25, collapsed July 20 while working in the field in Dome Valley and was pronounced dead after being brought to Yuma Regional Medical Center for possible heat stroke, said Tania Pavlak, Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.

