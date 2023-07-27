GoFundMe page set up for family of farmworker who died of heat

A GoFundMe page has been started for the family of a farmworker who died last week in an agricultural field near Yuma amid excessive heat.
Dario Mendoza, 25, collapsed July 20 while working in the field in Dome Valley and was pronounced dead after being brought to Yuma Regional Medical Center for possible heat stroke, said Tania Pavlak, Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
His death was ruled as heat-related, she said.
His death prompted a state lawmaker, Rep. Mariana Sandoval, to call this week for stronger protections for Arizonans working outside in extreme heat.
“Farmworkers are human beings who deserve dignified lives and safe working conditions,” said the Goodyear Democrat, whose district includes the Yuma area. “Mr. Mendoza’s tragic passing is a sign that our state is failing farmworkers, who are not only the backbone of our agricultural sector, but who are also valued and cherished members of our community.
“That’s why I’m calling on the Arizona House and Senate to pass legislation to protect all workers, including agricultural workers, from extreme heat by mandating standards for adequate rest, hydration and shade. Mr. Mendoza leaves behind his longtime partner and two young children, and my heart goes out to them. I invite community members to donate to the GoFundMe set up by Mr. Mendoza’s family to help cover funeral expenses.”