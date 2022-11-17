A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of a Rural Metro firefighter who recently passed away.
Tyler Lee, who was also an EMT, died while off duty on Sunday, Nov. 6, following medical complications from a health issue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of a Rural Metro firefighter who recently passed away.
Tyler Lee, who was also an EMT, died while off duty on Sunday, Nov. 6, following medical complications from a health issue.
“Our department is devastated by the loss of firefighter and EMT Tyler Lee,” said Fire Chief Melissa Hilpert of the Rural Metro Fire Department. “Tyler was an exceptional firefighter who cared deeply about his community and colleagues. This is a tremendous loss for us all.”
Lee began his career by donating his time to the fire service in 2016. He worked as a volunteer firefighter with the Tacna Fire Department before joining Rural Metro in 2019 as an EMT and firefighter.
The GoFundMe page was set up by a coworker and the proceeds will go to help pay for funeral expenses.
The goal is to raise $12,000 and so far, $11,210 has been donated. Those who would like to donate can visit the page at www.gofundme.com/f/the-family-of-firefighter-tyler-lee.
Chief Hilpert said Lee was known by his colleagues as being a kind person with a selfless attitude and caring spirit.
She added that he will be deeply missed by his peers and the community he so proudly served and that his fellow firefighters stand ready to help support his wife, Morgan, during this difficult time.
“We offer our sincerest condolences to his friends, family and others close to him,” Hilpert said. “We certainly feel Tyler’s absence among our team, and we are grieving along with those who he was closest to.”
A private funeral service will be held for Lee on Saturday, Nov. 19. His family has issued a request for privacy.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sun and clouds mixed. High 73F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Mainly sunny. High 74F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.