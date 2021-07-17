A GoFundMe account has been set up for Mario and Lourdes Yanez, who tragically lost their 10-year-old son in a house fire on Monday morning.
The account was established by family member Jose Donato.
“Tragically, my 10-year-old nephew Jose Luis Yanez passed away due to injuries he sustained by the fire,” Donato wrote. “Both parents are in pain, anything helps. The fire caused significant damage to the house and is not habitable.”
The goal of the account, which was created three days ago, was to raise $5,000.
However, with 106 people already making donations, that goal has already been surpassed.
Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so by going to:
According to the Yuma Fire Department, the fire was reported just before 10 a.m. at a home in the 100 block in the 100 block of West 21st Place.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found smoke and flames coming from a house and were able to contain the fire to the home in which it started.
The home, which sustained serious damage and was not able to be reoccupied, was believed to have been occupied by two adults and nine children when the fire broke out.
Shortly after their arrival, firefighters were informed of a missing child and immediately went inside the burning home to conduct a search and rescue attempt.
Firefighters were able to locate the child, but he did not survive.
An adult and another child were also transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment for injuries they sustained in the fire.
The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the family who lived there.
The Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene in response to a mutual aid request.
Due to the intensity of the fire, along with the high heat of the morning, firefighters were forced to rotate in teams and take breaks while putting out the fire.