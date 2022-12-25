GoFundMe

Barry Adams, who officially retired after 24 years of fire, EMS and police service in April of 2014, recently started a GoFundMe page to raise money to help pay some medical expenses that stem from two back surgeries.

 Courtesy photo

Admitting that asking for help has always been difficult for him, that is what Yuma resident Barry Adams is now having to do now.

He recently created a GoFundMe page to help raise money to pay for some medical expenses.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you