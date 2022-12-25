Admitting that asking for help has always been difficult for him, that is what Yuma resident Barry Adams is now having to do now.
He recently created a GoFundMe page to help raise money to pay for some medical expenses.
“While I am embarrassed to ask for help, I find myself in a position to have to do so,” Adams said. “I have spent my entire adult life giving of myself to others in public service.”
Adams, who officially retired after 24 years of fire, EMS and police service in April of 2014, recently underwent two back surgeries, both of which resulted in hospital stays.
While recovering, Adams was off work longer than the normal 12 weeks covered by the Family and Medical Leave Act, and his current employer did not approve an extended leave.
“I had been without pay for the past several months, forcing me to tap into savings and credit to pay for unforeseen additional costs and non-insurance-covered portions of my medical expenses,” Adams said.
While Adams, who married his school sweetheart and has two children, recently returned to work, he says he still could use some financial help.
Donations can be made to Adams’ GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/some-help-with-medical-expenses?utm_campaign=p_nacp+share-sheet&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.
So far $8,115 of the $10,000 goal has been raised, with a majority of the donations coming from co-workers and friends.
“I also found an envelope on my doorstep from my church family,” Adams said. “I don’t know who left it. They knew I had cameras and parked away from the property and walked under the eave where it only caught the top of their head.”
Throughout his career Adams worked with the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the Rural Metro Fire Department, the Arizona Department of Health, the U.S. Border Patrol, Yuma Regional Medical Center and Tri-Valley Ambulance.
He is currently a major with the Arizona Rangers serving as the state director of training and employed as an adjuster for an insurance company.
