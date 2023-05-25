$300K for St. Jude
Buy Now

The sale of the Golden Roadrunner Ballroom has allowed the board members to donate $300K to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Pictured from left to right: St. Jude Philanthropy Advisor Tyler Mahnke, former Golden Roadrunner President Ralph Reid, former Secretary Connie Morris and former Vice President/Treasurer Sue Roff.

 Photo By Sisko J. Stargazer/Yuma Sun

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the closing down of the Golden Roadrunner Ballroom on Main Street but its sale in summer 2022 has led to sizable donations to various nonprofits.

Former Golden Roadrunner President Ralph Reid along with former Vice President and Treasurer Sue Roff and former Secretary Connie Morris explained that they’ve previously donated proceeds of the sale to Amberly’s Place, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), the Fraternal Order of Eagles and Disabled American Veterans.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you