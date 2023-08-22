The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved the property tax rates and assessments for all school, special and improvement districts in the county, even for Hospital District No.1, which has been locked in a dispute with Yuma Regional Medical Center since 2019.
The Phoenix-based Goldwater Institute, a public policy research and litigation organization, sent a letter to the supervisors on Thursday “demanding” the board stop imposing taxes on residents without their approval.
Machele Headington, vice president of marketing and support services at YRMC, told the Yuma Sun that the hospital reached out to Goldwater for help understanding tax laws.
“We started getting calls here at the hospital in 2020, when taxpayers received their first tax bill that has the tax on it on their property tax, and people were calling the hospital thinking it was us, and they were angry about the tax, and so that has really continued,” she said.
“We don’t have an expertise in tax or how that is run. So we asked the Goldwater Institute to take an independent look at the tax. And from there, they decided after reviewing everything that it is indeed a tax that is not within Arizona state law. So they sent a letter encouraging the county to reevaluate it,” Headington explained.
The Goldwater letter claimed that the Hospital District has been illegally sending its budget straight to the supervisors “so that the board can directly impose property taxes on residents without voter approval.”
Paul Gerding Jr., an attorney for the Hospital District, Dr. Jeremy Curry, chairman of the Hospital District, and Dr. Connie Uribe, a district board member, appeared before the supervisors to address the allegations.
Gerding reassured the board that the “district always complies with Arizona law, always acts in the best interest of the community” and stated that Goldwater was “factually and legally incorrect.”
The district, a government agency with elected board members, owns the property and facilities of the main hospital at Avenue A and 24th Street and leases the property and equipment to YRMC.
The district states that part of its mission is to assure the public that YRMC maintains its nonprofit status and has a fiduciary responsibility to ask questions on behalf of the public. The district claims that YRMC stopped sharing financial information on a regular basis.
YRMC says that the lease only requires that the hospital share audited financial reports once a year and that it has complied with that requirement. It denies that it’s obligated to provide monthly reports and claims that the district’s only role is that of landlord.
In a statement previously provided to the Yuma Sun, YRMC said, “When it was founded in the late 1950s, the purpose of Hospital District No. 1 was clearly defined: to essentially serve as the landlord for healthcare facilities here in Yuma, not to oversee the operations of the hospital.”
The role of overseeing hospital operations belongs to the YRMC Board of Directors, YRMC added.
“We had a very good working relationship up until December of 2019. At that time, the hospital unilaterally decided they didn’t need to follow the lease,” Dr. Jeremy Curry, chairman of the Hospital District, told the supervisors.
The dispute led to multiple lawsuits and counter-lawsuits. The lease case goes to court in July 2024.
“Basically, they want to cut off our funding so that we can no longer litigate against the hospital,” Curry told the supervisors. “And the reason why they would want to do this is because we already won on the contract issue during summary judgment. Now we’re going to go to court to go through bad faith and damages.”
One of the Goldwater allegations is that the Hospital District does not have the right to tax citizens without voter-approval.
“It is well-established in Arizona that taxes for hospital districts must be voter-approved, unless they are for a purpose that is specifically exempted from voter approval … There is no such exemption in this case,” the Goldwater letter states.
However, Gerding noted that the Hospital District has always had the right to tax to operate itself in its 50-year history. “They’ve never done it in the past, and unfortunately their revenue source, the hospital rent, has been cut off by the YRMC in an attempt to cut off the district from overseeing the operations of the hospital, not to operate the hospital but to see that the hospital’s always acting in the best interest of the community,” Gerding said.
Headington told the Yuma Sun that YRMC has been paying for all the district’s expenses with the exception of the legal bills. She said the hospital asked the district to submit receipts for the legal fees, but the bills submitted have the details crossed out and the district refuses to answer questions about the legal bills.
“We’ve maintained all along that if they were to submit those bills, and we could see that they are indeed for the specific purposes they are stating, they would be paid,” Headington said.
Goldwater also alleged that the Hospital District violated the Open Meeting Law by not posting the meeting 24 hours before the June 29 meeting when the district board approved the new budget. The organization stated that the district board posted a recording of the meeting “only on Facebook, thus restricting access for anybody without a Facebook account.”
“That’s not true,” Gerding said. “The day before the budget was approved, the district agenda was posted at City Hall, file stamped and posted with the county … Any member of the public could have attended.”
The Facebook stream is “recorded and offered up to the community so that the community can see what happened at the district meeting,” he added.
Supervisor Tony Reyes acknowledged the dispute between the two entities. “There’s always been a little inner conflict within you guys for a long time. A long time is a few years. So we’re not gonna get involved in that,” he said.
Reyes also noted that when a district asks the county to levy a tax on its behalf, “I don’t think we have an option.” However, he clarified that the county does not set the rates and only collects the levy on behalf of the districts.
If a citizen objects to a tax rate and levy, they must take it up with the individual district.
County Administrator Ian McGaughey confirmed that the district reported its budget needs in a timely manner “and the statute says ‘You shall levy the tax.’”
With that, the supervisors voted 5-0 to approve the tax rates and assessments for all districts in the county.
Headington told the Yuma Sun she hopes property owners understand that the taxes collected are not going to YRMC. “We want to make sure that the community understands that those dollars that are being collected in tax are not coming to your regional medical center, and they’re not benefiting the hospital or the patients that we serve,” she said.
Headington also said that YRMC is disappointed that the supervisors approved the Hospital District’s tax rate and levy. “We are really disappointed. I know that it’s put the county Board of Supervisors in a difficult position to impose a tax on property owners, and I just hope that folks will take the time to learn a little bit more about the tax, and we remain hopeful that the district will be willing to come forward to really find some solution to this,” she noted.
Curry told the supervisors he’s eager to end the litigation. “We’re going to push that every penny that has been taken from the Yuma County citizens for this tax be reimbursed back to the county when this is over,” he said.