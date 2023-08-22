The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved the property tax rates and assessments for all school, special and improvement districts in the county, even for Hospital District No.1, which has been locked in a dispute with Yuma Regional Medical Center since 2019.

The Phoenix-based Goldwater Institute, a public policy research and litigation organization, sent a letter to the supervisors on Thursday “demanding” the board stop imposing taxes on residents without their approval.

