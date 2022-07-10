The second annual #bhuntstrong golf tournament raised $44,044 to benefit Hunter’s Army and the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center’s Pediatric Oncology Support Fund.
Thanks to the generosity of sponsors, both organizations received a $22,022 donation that will support local families facing a childhood cancer diagnosis.
Kristi Hughes, tournament organizer, planned the event in support of Braden Hunt, a Yuma teen, who was diagnosed in May 2020 with a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Thankfully, after a hard fight, today Braden’s cancer scans have been clear for over a year now – and he played in the April 22 tournament in support of other local families who are battling cancer with their child.
“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of our community and honored to support these two organizations who are serving as the boots on the ground to put the donations to work, making sure the funds get into the hands of local families in their greatest time of need,” Hughes said. “We are thankful for all they are doing for Yuma.”
The Foundation of YRMC is grateful to all of the #bhuntstrong sponsors, players and donors and extended special thanks to title sponsors RDO Equipment Co. and Alexander Automotive Group, as well as other top sponsors, Coronation Peak Ranches, Chapman Automotive Group, CJ Bell Hay Sales and Chretin’s Restaurant.
The foundation also expressed “immense gratitude” to the tournament’s planning committee, which includes Hughes, Nathan Ott, Danny Dobosz, Josh Welch, Regina Twomey, Carrie Hunt, Denise Klicka and Correy Wilkerson. They also thanked the many volunteers who supported the event and to the Hunt family for selecting the Pediatric Oncology Support Fund as one of the tournament beneficiaries.
“This tournament demonstrates how special Yuma County is,” said Jackie Woodwell, the foundation’s executive director. “Time and again, community members show up and help each other. The partnership with #bhuntstrong has been critical to the foundation’s ability to provide financial assistance to local families enduring the unimaginable fight against a pediatric cancer. Donations like these make our work possible.”
Community donations for this fund can be mailed to: The Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center, 2400 S. Avenue A, Yuma, AZ 85364.
If you or someone you know has a child in the fight against cancer, please contact the foundation 928-336-7045 for assistance or email JWoodwell@yumaregional.org.