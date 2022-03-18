Those wanting to play on the Ironwood Golf Course better hurry up. The owners intend to turn the property into a mixed multi-family and townhome residential development.
The owners have applied for annexation of the property into the Yuma city limits with the intention of obtaining city utilities, police and fire services.
The 1,720-yard, nine-hole course located at 2945 W. 8th St. celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2019. Nikolaus A. Curtis, his wife Loella and their four sons Shannon, Scott, Dean and Kelly, built the course in 1989. Nikolaus died in 2000, and Loella in 2019. Kelly has continued to operate the golf course.
Asked by BIZ, a publication of the Yuma Sun, about his focus for 2022, Kelly said late last year that he would be “adapting to what has happened over the last two years while finding the right direction for the future.”
That direction now includes developing the property owned by Ironwood of Yuma LLC and currently used as a golf course. One of the steps towards achieving that goal is to annex the property into the city.
The Yuma City Council on Wednesday held a public hearing for the proposed annexation of the 15.4-acre Ironwood Golf Course. The purpose is to notify all property owners of the proposed annexation and take public comment.
No citizens asked to comment on the issue.
State law requires that the owners of at least one-half of the value of the property sign the annexation petition and that more than one-half of the parcel owners are represented in the request.
The annexation area consists of two parcels, the adjacent 8th Street right-of-way and a portion of the Thacker Canal. The annexation area totals 15.4 acres.
The council must adopt an ordinance effectively changing the city boundaries to include the annexation area. The ordinance will become effective 30 days after adoption.
Pending receipt of the signed petition from the property owner after the annexation hearing, the city anticipates that the annexation ordinance will be heard by the council for introduction on May 4, with adoption on May 18.
Erika Peterson, a city assistant planner, explained that the general plan land use designation for the property is currently medium density residential. A request to change the land use to high density residential is in process and scheduled to go before the Planning and Zoning Commission on March 28.
After the hearing, Councilman Gary Knight noted that he had always wanted to play that golf course and he will have to scratch off his bucket list. Mayor Doug Nicholls quipped that he better hurry up and play it before it’s too late.
“It’s a fun course to play,” Nicholls said.
In other action, two ordinances were introduced, which if adopted would declare as surplus vacant city-owned properties and authorize their sale. The properties are located at the southwest corner of 24th Street and 33rd Drive, 650 and 696 S. Madison Ave.
In addition, the council appointed Carol Smith to the Industrial Development Authority and Carrie Scott to the Water and Sewer Commission.