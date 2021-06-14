Thanks to the generosity of “The #bhuntstrong Golf Tournament” sponsors, more than 120 golfers and numerous volunteers helped raise more than $46,000 to benefit the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center’s recently established Pediatric Oncology Support Fund, a new fund offering parents much-needed financial support.
The tournament held at the Yuma Golf and Country Club reflects how passionate the community is in support of helping kids and families, according to a press release.
Kristi Hughes, tournament organizer, planned the event in support of Braden Hunt, a Yuma teen who was diagnosed in 2020 with a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and families throughout Yuma County who are battling childhood cancer.
“The tournament is a testament to the people of Yuma County’s philosophy of people helping people,” said Jackie Woodwell, Foundation of YRMC executive director. “The collaboration within our community is what made this event so special and reflects how passionate our community is in support of helping kids and families.”
The Foundation of YRMC extended “sincere gratitude” to the many sponsors and supporters. The organization expressed “a special thank you” to the title sponsor, RDO Equipment Co., along with other top tournament sponsors, Alexander Ford, Coronation Peak Ranches, Helena Agri Enterprises, Evans Custom Concrete, Morris Ag Air Southwest and Fisher Automotive.
The Foundation of YRMC also expressed “immense thanks” to the tournament’s planning committee, Hughes, Nathan Ott, Danny Dobosz, Josh Welch, Regina Twomey, Carrie Hunt, Denise Klicka and Correy Wilkerson, as well as the many volunteers who supported the event and to the Hunt family for generously choosing to support the Pediatric Oncology Support Fund.
“Thank you for your generous support and for making a difference for children and families who will benefit from this extraordinary service,” Woodwell said.
Community donations for this fund can be mailed to: Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center, 2400 S. Avenue A, Yuma, AZ 85364. People with questions may email JWoodwell@yumaregional.org or call 928-336-7045.