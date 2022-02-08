The latest COVID-19 surge is finally subsiding, according to Diana Gomez, Yuma County public health director.
However, officials urged citizens to not let their guards down and to continue to exercise caution.
Gomez and Tony Badilla, director of emergency management, on Monday updated the Board of Supervisors on pandemic activities.
“Our case rate is finally starting to drop down. That’s good news,” Gomez said.
After having dropped to single digits last year, the daily cases at one point jumped to four digits, with more than a thousand new cases of daily infections in January. Now the numbers are significantly less, although still in the three-digit zone.
Yuma County on Monday confirmed 165 new cases of COVID-19 with no new deaths, bringing the total cases to 60,654 and total deaths to 1,069.
On Saturday, the county reported 206 new cases and five deaths. On Sunday, the new cases numbered 190 with no new deaths.
The predominant variant circulating in the community continues to be omicron with 98% of the genetic sequencing indicating the super-contagious strain.
Gomez noted that the positivity rate is slightly lower as well. “It started peaking right before Christmas. We were looking at about 11%, which we had held steady at, and then it peaked Jan. 16 with almost 50% of all tests coming back positive.”
However, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are still up. Yuma Regional Medical Center reported that 105 patients were hospitalized with infections on Monday, with 81 of them unvaccinated, 126 in the intensive care unit and 30 on ventilators.
YRMC also reported 13 patients have been discharged, bringing the total of COVID-19 patients treated and discharged to 3,943, and two more deaths, bringing the total COVID-19 deaths at the hospital to 797.
With YRMC still strained and understaffed, the Yuma County Health Department and Emergency Management are still working with the Arizona Department of Health Services and Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to keep the hospital staffed with outside resources.
The paramedic team that arrived right before Christmas has been extended once. “They’re requesting another extension because the hospital still needs help with staffing,” Gomez said.
Another team with 15 healthcare professionals arrived soon after, and an extension will also be requested for this group.
As far as the COVID-19 vaccine, Gomez reported that Pfizer has submitted data and requested approval from the Food and Drug Administration for administration of the shot to children ages 6 months to 4 years old. The Pfizer vaccine currently has FDA approval for ages 5 and older.
If approved, Yuma County expects to be able to administer the vaccine to these younger children as early as the first week of March.
In addition, for those hesitant about getting a vaccine under emergency use authorization, Gomez noted that the Moderna vaccine had just received full FDA approval for ages 18 and up.
Vaccines are available at the Health Department, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Walk-ins are now accepted. Those who prefer to make an appointment may call 928-317-4550.
“We understand that’s a very individual, personal choice. We encourage those questions. We want to be able to answer them for you,” Gomez said.
She encouraged residents who develop symptoms to talk to their doctor because antivirals are now available.
Gomez also urged continued vigilance when gathering in groups. “Stay safe out there. We’re having a lot of events out there. People are out, visiting family … Do it safely,” she added.
Chairman Tony Reyes noted that the higher case and positivity rates were expected. He explained that more people were willing to get tested after Christmas and New Year get-togethers because they felt they had been exposed to the virus.
Reyes also urged residents to stay vigilant. “We’re not totally out of the woods yet. We need to keep a constant watch and not let our guard down and have another uptick of cases,” he said.
He commended the Health Department’s outreach work, pointing out that it’s still “very, very actively” bringing the vaccine and boosters to Somerton, San Luis and Wellton.
Supervisor Darren Simmons added that the Health Department also goes out to the Dateland and all the outlying areas of the county “quite frequently. You’re talking 64 miles from town.” He thanked Gomez and her staff for doing that.
“We know it’s a team effort. We know nurses are getting tired,” Reyes said, adding that everybody is suffering from “covid fatigue.”
He also noted that the Health Department will never go back to what it was known for before, as the county agency that made sure food was safe at restaurants.
“Now, like the library, it’s one of the most liked and needed,” Reyes told Gomez. “It’s become a very, very substantial, needed department now. I feel extremely lucky that people like you are directing and people like (Deputy Director) Maria (Nunez) are working with it.”
Badilla emphasized that tests are available throughout the community and listed on the county website at www.yumacountyaz.gov. Tests can also be ordered by mail through the websites of the county and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Emergency management, as much as the name says, the job is actually to prevent emergencies from happening, and when they do, be ready for them. You guys make a good team. Just keep it up,” Reyes said.