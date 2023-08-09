KINGMAN – As Democratic President Joe Biden was making a low pass over the Grand Canyon in Air Force One on Monday evening, Republican foes of his plan to designate nearly 1 million acres near the canyon as a national monument were blasting his decision as a federal land grab that will hurt the region’s ranchers, miners and tax base.

The three-hour public meeting attended by 16 GOP members of the Arizona House and Senate saw local politicians, ranchers, and ordinary citizens take aim at monument before Tuesday’s declaration. They called it unnecessary given a 20-year federal moratorium on new uranium mining claims that won’t expire until 2032 and protections for sites American Indian tribes consider culturally significant.

