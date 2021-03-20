Claiming the Biden administration fails to understand or “simply won’t admit” a crisis affronts the United States on its southern border, Rep. Paul Gosar (AZ-4) formally invited President Joe Biden to pay a visit to Yuma County.
With an “unprecedented influx of illegal alien border crossings” in the area, Gosar told the president on Thursday that such a visit would help him understand the situation as a health, humanitarian and security crisis rather than “a challenge” or “complex,” as recently described by Department of Homeland Security personnel.
“I am confident that if Mr. Biden were to personally observe the situation in Yuma County, he and others in his administration would recognize that it is indeed a crisis he created and we can begin to reverse the bad policies put in place that have encouraged migrants to flood our border,” Gosar stated on Friday.
According to Gosar, whose district include portions of Yuma County, the crisis is the result of the Biden administration’s decisions to “open our southern border, ignore immigration enforcement laws and halt the completion of construction of the (border) wall.”
“In 2019, President Trump and the Department of Homeland Security declared the situation at the southern border a national emergency,” Gosar added. “The problem of large-scale unlawful migration through the border has only become worse under Mr. Biden’s administration.”
Gosar’s appeal mirrors that of Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, Rep. Tim Dunn (AZ-13), Rep. Joanne Osborne (AZ-13), Rep. Joel John (AZ-4) and Arizona Sen. Sine Kerr.
The Republican speaker and legislators wrote to U.S. Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich requesting their intervention in resolving the “immigration and humanitarian crisis” on the southern border and sparing Arizonans from the financial burdens incurred “by the failed federal policies fomenting the situation.”
“The crisis at the border is only beginning to show its impacts,” the letter read. “The cartels are utilizing the release policy of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to force innocent victims into horrific conditions. If the United States saw human smuggling of this magnitude anywhere else in the world, we would be outraged enough to stop it, yet we are encouraging it on our border. We believe this is a miscalculation in immigration policy that now is taking a tremendous human toll.”
While the responsibility of addressing these issues largely falls to the federal government, the letter’s authors noted that state officials also have a role to play.
In Arizona, 13 miles of incomplete border fencing allows cartels to “outmaneuver the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol by concentrating large groups of migrants in one location and then strategically transporting drugs through the different one,” their letter continued, requesting the state officials’ partnership in closing the gaps by either finishing the border wall or further securing the completed structure with the National Guard.
“Doing so would help channel migrants to the ports of entry to seek asylum lawfully, while interrupting the flow of the cartels’ drug-trafficking operations,” the speaker and legislators said. “For humanitarian reasons, we need to remove the cartels’ stronghold over migrants. We also need to have a plan in place to facilitate the safe movement of migrants away from the border communities. The status quo is not the type of immigration policy any political party wants. It only encourages the cartels to continue smuggling – and victimizing – vulnerable migrants.”
Brnovich acknowledged the ongoing crisis during his March 13 visit to Yuma to gain a firsthand account of immigration issues, according to the Yuma Sun archives, and has been in contact with Mayor Doug Nicholls and Sheriff Leon Wilmot regarding the release of asylum seekers along the border.