In relation to the outbreak of COVID-19, Gov. Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced the closure of all Arizona public schools effective Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
“The health and safety of all our students is our top priority, and we’ve worked hard to keep our doors open,” the statement, released Sunday afternoon, read. “The safest place for children during this time is at home. Additionally, we are committed to working together to minimize the impact of these closures. To that end, we are assembling resources and forming community partnerships that will reduce the impact of these closures on families, teachers and school communities.”
Several superintendents and district spokespersons addressed what this is expected to look like in Yuma County.
For most schools, the closure will extend through spring break, bringing students back to the classroom April 6.
While some specifics are still being solidified district-by-district, plans for distance learning are in place.
According to Yuma School District One Superintendent James Sheldahl, District One students will be able to learn remotely with the use of iPads; for students who may not have access to one or to an internet connection, material packets will be provided. Parents will receive more specific information from schools on Monday.
Similarly, Antelope and Yuma Union High School Districts plan to implement a technology-based alternative to classroom instruction.
According to AUHSD Superintendent Greg Copeland, preliminary plans are in place to continue the use of e2020, (Education 2020 – a digital instruction service) for core instruction and project-based packets for electives. For students who don’t have internet access, Copeland said similar packets will be supplemented for their core instruction.
According to YUHSD Chief Communications Officer Eric Patten, YUHSD is solidifying resources for alternative learning during the closure. Students currently enrolled in a Canvas course will still be able to access the course from home.
YUHSD staff will be able to pick up personal belongings and technology from their respective campus or office between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. Monday, after which they will be working from home. According to Patten, parents will also be able to pick up “critical items” such as students’ medications from their campus health office during this time.
In a Facebook post, Yuma Catholic High School Principal Rhett Stallworth similarly notified parents that students will be allowed onto campus between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday to retrieve any items; faculty will be on campus Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to transition all learning to Google Classroom. According to Stallworth, YC will continue with the regular school calendar through Google Classroom, which will ensure students still receive credit for the required amount of school days mandated by the state without extending the school year.
“In the meantime, please stress the importance of good personal hygiene to your children at this time,” Stallworth wrote.
As Gadsden Elementary School District complies with the closure, district staff will report to their campuses Monday for a meeting regarding the district’s plan for staff. According to a statement from Gadsden Superintendent Raymond Aguilera, district administrators “will work to answer pressing questions and provide more details regarding the school closures during this time.”
Due to the closures, Crane School District announced that the district’s parent/teacher conferences will not continue as planned. Posted to craneschools.org, the announcement also notified parents that school nutrition services will also be impacted.
“Due to this closure, we are unable to continue with our school nutrition services,” the statement said. “However, in the coming days, the district will be developing a plan to provide these necessary services to our community.”
The district will communicate plans through its website, social media outlets and mass notification system.
According to district officials, plans are in place for Antelope, YUHSD and District One to provide meals to students through spring break.
District One’s child nutrition department will distribute “grab-and-go” meal packs to students on their respective campuses from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each weekday until school resumes. These packs will include lunch and breakfast for the following day and will be available to any student age 18 and younger who visits a District One campus.
Antelope and YUHSD will be communicating with parents via email and social media when meal service plans are concrete.
“We are working in all our due diligence to ensure the support of the community and our students,” Copeland said. “I have so much faith in Yuma County and what we can do together. I truly believe we will be the community that comes together and takes care of one another, because I’ve seen it time and time again.”
Districts will be brought together today by Yuma County School Superintendent Tom Tyree as superintendents from across the county gather at 11 a.m. in the Lane Building.
“The idea is to sit down and share our collective wisdom and ideas to implement a plan to best take care of our students, parents, faculty and beyond,” Tyree said.
According to Tyree, his office is also working together with local agencies such as the Yuma County Public Health Services District, first responders as well as city and county officials
“We have all hands on deck,” Tyree said. “As superintendents, our number one priority is our students. But we always keep in mind that our decisions have the potential to impact the rest of the community. Times like these are when we really have to come together.”