PHOENIX – So you think the Cardinals are going to win their first game?
You should be able to bet on it by then. In fact, you should even be able to put money on how many yards either team will get.
And you may even be able to sit in the stands – or watch on TV – and wager from your phone whether the quarterback will make the next first down.
All this is because Gov. Doug Ducey is expected to sign legislation by the end of the week legalizing not just sports gambling but also the ability of folks to create and wager on their own fantasy teams.
And there’s more:
- Fans of keno – essentially a form of lotto – will be able to visit their local fraternal or veterans club to get their gaming fix there;
- The Arizona Lottery is getting permission to run hourly online numbers games of its own, allowing people to essentially buy lottery tickets by phone;
- Would-be general managers will be able not just to “draft’’ their own players and join fantasy league but also win or lose money on how well their “teams’’ performed;
- There will be new ways to gamble away cash at tribal casinos, including roulette and, for those who have watched too many James Bond movies, baccarat.
But not just yet.
Pretty much all of this is linked to the federal Office of Indian Gaming within the Bureau of Indian Affairs, approving the new gambling compacts that already have been approved by 21 of the state’s 23 gaming tribes.
That agency has 45 days to act. And nothing is official until published in the Federal Register which has to happen within 90 days of submission.
All that should be in place by around the second week of August, just about when the Cardinals have their preseason opener.
But Arizonans won’t be limited to wagering on football – or even just the Cardinals. The new law means placing bets on anything sporting.
Golf or tennis more your speed? Sure.
Even boxing or Australian football. Of course, that assumes that whoever is making the “book’’ is offering that event.
Some of the “how’’ details have yet to be worked out.
What’s clear is that every professional sporting franchise is entitled to a license to take bets on their premises. So someone at Chase Field could not just watch the Diamondbacks but place some money on a soccer game going on elsewhere.
In fact, wagering is even allowed on college games of all types across the country. But there’s a very specific restriction.
Gamblers will be able to place “prop bets’’ on professional games.
Short for “proposition bets,’’ this involves wagers on something other than the ultimate outcome. That could be yardage per game or the number of strike-outs by a given player.
How fast could any of this occur? As fast as the app on your phone, said Staie Stern, government affairs director for Fan Duel.
