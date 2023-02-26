Gov. Katie Hobbs is scheduled to meet with Yuma officials on Monday to discuss local issues.
Mayor Doug Nicholls will host a luncheon meeting with Hobbs and other officials. The Yuma County Board of Supervisors are also scheduled to attend.
The meeting will take place 1 p.m. in Conference Rooms 141 and 142 of City Hall, 1 City Plaza.
Find the posted agenda here: https://tinyurl.com/3z6fvbwf.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
