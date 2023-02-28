Gov. Hobbs tours Yuma border, ag fields

Gov. Katie Hobbs toured the border and met with local officials, farmers and healthcare providers during a Monday visit to Yuma.
“We talked with local leaders about the issues that they’re seeing in their communities,” Hobbs said during a press conference.
Border and migrants were discussed, however, water stood out as the “big” issue of the day.
“It’s one of the most pressing issues of our state and certainly one that we need leadership to tackle and get us on the right path to secure our water future in this state. So that’s really critical,” the governor noted.
Hobbs noted that Yuma farmers have “done an incredible job with innovation and technology to implement really efficient use of water. It’s something that can be a model to the rest of the state, the rest of the nation in terms of how we conserve water and continue to feed and address food security issues in this country.”
Hobbs ended her visit with a meeting with Amanda Aguirre, president and CEO of the Regional Center for Border Health in Somerton, a nonprofit organization that arranges transportation for hundreds of migrants a day to other destinations in the U.S. Some migrants are bused to the East Coast on trips funded by Arizona.
“They’re providing great services to folks in the community, and they’re going to continue. We talked about the ways that they can partner and specifically issues that they’re having that we can help address at the state level,” Hobbs said.
Hobbs took questions from the media after her agriculture and border tours. Addressing the U.S. House Judiciary Committee hearing held in Yuma last week that included three local witnesses and 15 committee members, all Republican, she said, “What I heard from a lot of leaders, as a result of that, is that they’re frustrated by the image that’s portrayed of the communities here, that the communities are safe and that the issues on our border are much bigger than the picture that was painted by that hearing.”
She was also asked whether her recent meeting with Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador influenced her decision to remove all members of the Arizona-Mexico Commission, which included Julie Engel, president and CEO of the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. The governor invited the former members to reapply; Engel told the Arizona Republic that she has reapplied.
“It was absolutely not related at all. We are taking a look at every single board and commission under our purview,” Hobbs explained, noting that some state committees serve at the pleasure of the governor.
Hobbs said that her goal as governor is to keep listening to local communities “and make sure that their issues are front and center in our agenda and that we’re working with local leaders to solve the tough issues we’re seeing in our state.”
Asked what message she wanted to share with Yuma County residents, she added: “In these early days of administration, I continue to be focused on how I can be a governor for all Arizonans. And we’re going to continue listening to local leaders about how we can work together to address the issues we’re facing.”
BORDER HEALTH
The governor saw first-hand what the Regional Center for Border Health is doing to assist Border Patrol in stopping street releases of asylum seekers in Yuma.
The work that the nonprofit agency has been doing with migrants since the beginning of the pandemic remains unchanged. She thanked the governor for continuing to provide buses for transporting the asylum seekers to the Phoenix airport and/or the East Coast.
“The contractor that we use here in Yuma County for buses is limited, with a number of buses. To have (Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs) supporting us with more buses is important to prevent the releases in the streets, otherwise we will not be able to help the Border Patrol when we have this big surge of migrants coming to us. So it is important that support continues,” Aguirre said.
Aguirre has also been working with the governor of California and mayors of Los Angeles and San Diego for possible transportation of migrants to those areas.
“A lot of logistics have to be put in place to be able to successfully do that. But nonetheless, those buses will have to come from DEMA, not just our buses,” Aguirre said.
She noted that the number of migrants has dropped in the last few days. Last week, the center was still sending out six busloads of migrants a day, but that has recently dropped to two or three buses a day.
However, the center is preparing for another influx of migrants. “We’re escalating and preparing for another surge that is coming. We’re getting more information that there are other groups of people coming to cross the border,” Aguirre said.
Aguirre explained that the center can request as many buses as needed from the state. “Just right now we use one, but if we get to the point that we need to get some more buses, we can increase the number of buses.”
She noted that most recently the center has been seeing migrants from Peru, Ecuador and Columbia, Russia, Georgia and India as well as a few from Cuba and Africa.
Aguirre too was asked for her thoughts on last week’s House Judiciary Committee. “I was not invited, and I was kind of surprised because every delegation that has come, they have included us to tell the story of that from a nonprofit perspective, working with CBP (Customs and Border Protection), the Border Patrol, on how we are aborting the street releases, but also how we are responding in a humanitarian way to assist the families,” Aguirre said.
“So the human factor, human face, was missing from that meeting, and it became a very political, very partisan kind of meeting, when you heard the chairman leading that group talking about how they’re going against the Biden Administration, the Democrats, bashing the Democrats for not being there, but none of us were invited,” she added.