Gov. Hobbs tours Yuma border, ag fields
Buy Now

Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks with a staff member before leaving the Regional Center for Border Health on Monday. She spent the day touring the border and Yuma farms and meeting with local officials.

 PHOTO BY MARA KNAUB/YUMA SUN

Gov. Katie Hobbs toured the border and met with local officials, farmers and healthcare providers during a Monday visit to Yuma.

“We talked with local leaders about the issues that they’re seeing in their communities,” Hobbs said during a press conference.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you