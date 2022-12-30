Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday announced the appointment of Nathaniel Sorenson to the Yuma County Superior Court.
“Nathaniel brings extensive prosecutorial and courtroom experience to the Yuma County Superior Court,” said Gov. Ducey. “I am very confident in Nathaniel’s ability to serve the residents of Yuma County and the State of Arizona well as a Superior Court Judge.”
Sorenson has been a prosecutor with the Yuma County Attorney’s Office since 2011 and has handled thousands of criminal cases and made over 3,600 courtroom appearances.
Prior to coming to work for the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, Sorenson clerked for two judges at the Seventh Judicial District of Nevada.
In addition to serving as a prosecutor, Sorenson was a professor for Arizona State University’s criminal justice program in Yuma and for the paralegal program at Arizona Western College where he taught courses in business law, probate law, contracts and criminal justice.
Sorenson is also deeply invested in serving the Yuma community and regularly volunteers his time with the Boy Scouts of America, where he mentors young men and helps them undertake scouting activities.
He also actively volunteers at his church where he serves as a Bishop.
In addition to graduating from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education, Sorenson received his law degree from the University of Arizona College of Law.
His appointment fills the remaining term of vacancy on the Yuma County Superior Court, which was created by the retirement of Judge Brandon Kinsey.