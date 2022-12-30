Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday announced the appointment of Nathaniel Sorenson to the Yuma County Superior Court.

“Nathaniel brings extensive prosecutorial and courtroom experience to the Yuma County Superior Court,” said Gov. Ducey. “I am very confident in Nathaniel’s ability to serve the residents of Yuma County and the State of Arizona well as a Superior Court Judge.”

