Yuma Union High School District’s governing board will convene for its regular monthly meeting Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. in the district’s Professional Services Building, located at 3150-B South Avenue A.
Agenda items include a formal introduction of MCAS Liaison Officer Candice Brown, student council reports from Cibola, Gila Ridge and Vista High School, revision of the 2020-2021 district calendar and amendment of an intergovernmental agreement with the City of San Luis for a school resource officer.
Digital copies of the agenda are available at yumaunion.org.