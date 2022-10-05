Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed Yuma County’s Jonathan Lines to a new board charged with overseeing a plan to secure Arizona’s water future.
The Water Infrastructure Finance Authority board was established this year with Ducey’s signing of water legislation, which took effect on Sept. 24.
The nine-member board, appointed jointly by the Arizona Legislature and Ducey, is responsible for providing loans and grants to water providers and entities for the purposes of importing water into Arizona, conservation, efficiency and reuses, and new technologies.
With $1.4 billion in funds, WIFA will have the ability to acquire, store and sell new imported water as well as engage in private-public partnerships.
“We passed the most significant water legislation in 40 years this year in partnership with our legislative leaders,” Ducey said. “Now, with the right team, we’re positioned with $1.4 billion to secure our state’s water future for the next 100 years.”
Ducey appointed Lines for his “deep knowledge of water policy in rural counties.” Lines currently serves on the Yuma County Board of Supervisors and Arizona-Mexico Commission and is the chairman of the Arizona State Fair and Expositions.
Lines, a business owner, has also served as the chairman and treasurer of the Arizona Republican Party. His family has been involved in water policy for generations, originally settling in Arizona in the late 1880s.
“Water is in my blood,” Lines told the Yuma Sun. “I am honored to be appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey to the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority. I will serve Yuma County and the citizens of the great state of Arizona to the best of my ability.”
Ducey, in a press release, stated that the WIFA board members will be “important stewards of our water resources, pursuing innovative augmentation and conservation projects. I’m confident that with fresh ideas and diverse backgrounds, representing every corner of our state, we will ensure Arizona remains a land of opportunity for families and businesses. Our appointees have the right skills and experience to position our state for future success.”
The president of the Arizona Senate and the Senate minority leader previously announced their respective appointees. Each had one selection. The speaker of the House and House minority leader will make their appointments next, according to the law passed this year.
Lines called water management “the most important long-term issue facing Arizona, and I believe the governor has put together a great team to find the appropriate solutions.
“Our desert communities cannot exist without water and our industries would evaporate without it. However, we have great examples and are already international leaders in many areas of water management,” he said.
Lines pointed to the agricultural industry. “Farmers in Yuma County have been the leaders in water conservation and agricultural production for decades. They have hosted the Israelis and other water-conscious governments on many occasions.”
Lines also stressed the importance of the role WIFA will play. “Through this Authority, I believe we will continue to lead the world in water management and prepare Arizona for the next 100 years and beyond. I am humbled for the opportunity to serve,” he said.
The governor also appointed the following:
- David Beckham from Maricopa County who has an extensive background in developing, acquiring and operating real estate projects and operating businesses. Beckham’s expertise includes working with governmental agencies and creating unique financial transactions with some of the largest institutions in the U.S. He has been involved in various capacities related to Arizona water issues for many years. He is a principal in Beckham Gumbin Ventures, a real estate investment firm established in 2011.
- Buchanan Davis from Pinal County has an expansive policy background in water issues, agriculture, environment and other natural resources. Buchanan previously served as senior director for Municipal County Strategic Initiatives at the University of Arizona, providing strategic direction for university engagement with Arizona communities and stakeholders. He also has experience in the public sector, working for U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake and most recently as Natural Resources policy advisor to Ducey.
- Andy Tobin from Yavapai County has 15 years of public service. Tobin has served as the director of the Arizona Department of Administration since 2019. Prior to his appointment, he served as a commissioner on the Arizona Corporation Commission, was a long-time member of the Arizona House of Representatives and served as speaker of the House. Before joining the Arizona Legislature, Tobin served as director of the Arizona Department of Insurance and the Arizona Department of Financial Institutions.
Ducey has one remaining available appointment. The statewide, at-large position will be selected from a list of nominees from the House speaker and Senate president.