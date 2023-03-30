Governor: Cobalt facility a ‘big win’ for Yuma County

Gov. Katie Hobbs is calling the cobalt production facility to be built near Tacna a “big win” for Yuma County. The project, the first of its kind in the U.S., represents a $200 million investment.
EVelution Energy, an electric vehicle battery materials processing company, announced plans to build a solar-powered carbon neutral cobalt sulfate production facility in a qualified opportunity zone between Tacna and Dateland.
The facility will produce cobalt sulfate for EV batteries, a material crucial to America’s initiative to electrify the U.S. automotive fleet and transition to a net-zero economy, noted a press release from the Arizona Commerce Authority.
EVelution will truck in the material from the Port of Ensenada in Baja California, Mexico, and expects to produce about 33,000 metric tons of EV battery grade cobalt sulfate every year, enough to support the domestic production of 470,000 EVs each year. The product will be sold to U.S. companies that manufacture electric vehicle batteries.
The “green” facility will apply sustainable practices across all aspects of manufacturing and operations. In addition, the fully solar-powered facility will not only supply all of its own power needs but also support the surrounding agricultural community with clean power.
Construction of the facility should start in 2024 and be fully operational by 2026. It will create about 300 construction jobs and 60 full-time jobs once operational. Arizona Western College campus in Wellton will likely provide training for the skills needed in the facility.
“This is a big win for Yuma and our drive toward a more sustainable future,” Hobbs said. “Arizonans working at this facility will advance our transition to a clean energy economy and bolster Arizona’s reputation as a pioneer in a resilient and sustainable future.
“Thank you to EVelution Energy for your commitment to Arizona and for creating quality jobs for Arizonans in rural communities,” she added.
Navaid Alam, president and CEO of EVelution Energy, said his company is “very excited” to develop a domestic EV battery-material production facility, particularly one powered by solar, which he called of “key importance” to the U.S.
“Our new production facility will bring back basic infrastructure and re-onshore jobs and technology to the United States and decrease our reliance on other countries for critical EV battery materials,” he said.
Alam has longtime ties to Yuma County. His wife graduated from Yuma High School. His father-in-law, a longtime Yuma doctor, recently passed away, but his mother-in-law still lives in the area.
He expressed appreciation to Hobbs, senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, Arizona Commerce Authority, Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation and M3 Engineering and Yuma County Board of Supervisors and staff for their support and partnership.
“EVelution Energy’s investment in Arizona, helped by our energy and infrastructure laws, will strengthen our critical minerals supply chains, our national security and our energy independence,” Sinema said. “We’ll keep working together creating lasting careers and an economy that benefits everyone in our state.”
Julie Engel, GYEDC’s president and CEO, said her organization is proud to support the project. “The combination of new legislation, increased EV vehicle production and worldwide EV battery shortages have all led to the vision and future deployment for this cobalt processing facility, which will create a tremendous positive impact on the nation’s EV supply chain, the Department of Defense’s critical minerals supply chain, and attract opportunities from new U.S. mining sources, further reducing costs and securing the supply chain,” Engel said.
“We sincerely appreciate the support this project has received from the federal government, state government and local jurisdictions to help make this a reality,” she added.
Darren Simmons, Yuma County supervisor for District 3, called EVelution Energy a “good project” for the county. “We as a community look forward to working closely with EVelution Energy to proactively address community concerns as the project moves forward, ensuring the facility will add value to the community and has a strong foundation for long-term success in Yuma County,” Simmons said.
Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, noted that the new facility represents a “significant addition” to Arizona’s battery manufacturing ecosystem.
“We are grateful to EVelution Energy for choosing Yuma County for this innovative facility that will drive further economic growth in rural Arizona,” Watson said.