Governor: Cobalt facility a ‘big win’ for Yuma County

EVelution Energy, an electric vehicle battery materials processing company, plans to build a solar-powered cobalt sulfate production facility near Tacna.

Gov. Katie Hobbs is calling the cobalt production facility to be built near Tacna a “big win” for Yuma County. The project, the first of its kind in the U.S., represents a $200 million investment.

EVelution Energy, an electric vehicle battery materials processing company, announced plans to build a solar-powered carbon neutral cobalt sulfate production facility in a qualified opportunity zone between Tacna and Dateland.

