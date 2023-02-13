Governor commends Lines for service

Jonathan Lines (third from left), vice chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, holds the commendation from former Gov. Doug Ducey as he poses with fellow supervisors Darren Simmons, Martin Porchas, Lynne Pancrazi and Tony Reyes as well as Deputy County Administrator Joshua Scott (fourth from left).

 PHOTO COURTESY OF YUMA COUNTY

As one of his last acts in office, then Gov. Doug Ducey officially issued a commendation to Yuma County Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines for his public service.

Deputy County Administrator Joshua Scott announced the governor’s commendation during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday. Dated Dec. 30, the commendation recognizes Lines’ “dedicated service” to the state and thanks him for serving the people of Arizona and the Governor’s Office.

