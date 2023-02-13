Governor commends Lines for service

As one of his last acts in office, then Gov. Doug Ducey officially issued a commendation to Yuma County Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines for his public service.
Deputy County Administrator Joshua Scott announced the governor’s commendation during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday. Dated Dec. 30, the commendation recognizes Lines’ “dedicated service” to the state and thanks him for serving the people of Arizona and the Governor’s Office.
“The hours you devoted, your commitment to public service and your invaluable assistance is greatly appreciated. On behalf of the citizens of the state of Arizona and myself, I thank you and commend you for your admirable service. Best wishes in your career and continued success in all future endeavors,” states the document, which is signed by Ducey.
Chairman Martin Porchas echoed the governor’s commendation, noting Lines’ service to Yuma County. “Even before he joined the board, he’s done so much for this community but also for the state. He got on with Yuma County, and I mean, you came in running, so thanks,” he said.
In a social media post, Lines said he was “honored” to receive the commendation.
Lines has been instrumental in securing grant funds from the state for agricultural and rural broadband in the county as well as bringing national attention to the influx of migrants to the U.S. border in the Yuma area.
Lines has also led several members of Congress and the President’s administration on tours around the border and county.