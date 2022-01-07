Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Thursday a $7.5 million investment to expand the Arizona Western College Law Enforcement Training Academy in Yuma.
“Today’s investment is a major step to supporting those who are dedicated to protecting Arizona and strengthening our state’s law enforcement strategy in a border community,” Ducey said. “By increasing the capacity at this advanced training facility in southern Arizona, statewide law enforcement personnel will have the unique opportunity to learn about the challenges of protecting Arizona in border communities across the state.”
The money, which is being allocated from the state’s CARES Act funds, is being awarded to Yuma County to cover existing public safety payroll costs, which will allow the county to expand the Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy, located on the Yuma campus of Arizona Western College (AWC).
The full-time, state-certified academy serves the state’s southwest region, and the funding will allow for increased training capabilities and expanded cadet capacity.
“Once again, the strength of state and local area partnerships among Gov. Ducey, Yuma County law enforcement and Arizona Western College have achieved new heights,” said Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot. “By simply working together towards a common goal, the vision of a local new, expanded and modern basic training academy for much needed certified peace officers is a reality.”
Wilmot noted, “What an outstanding achievement by all involved and a public safety benefit to the Yuma community for years to come.”
AWC began training cadets back in 1984 and has graduated more than 400 certified peace officers. Prior to 2019, cadets trained in conjunction with the college’s class schedule and it took a full academic year to graduate.
To accelerate training and create more opportunities, AWC created a full-time academy that prepares and trains officers in just 20 weeks. The academy now trains more than 60 cadets a year from 15 law enforcement agencies across the region.
“Arizona Western College is appreciative of Gov. Ducey’s support for rural law enforcement agencies,” said Dr. Daniel Corr, president of Arizona Western College. “This funding will allow AWC to construct a regional training facility serving local law enforcement agencies across rural Arizona.”
Increasing law enforcement presence and personnel in our state is vital to public safety, Ducey said, adding that the new facility and expansion of the training academy will benefit public safety across Arizona and the nation for years to come.
The collaborative, joint-purpose academy will help meet the needs of law enforcement agencies across the state by allowing cadets to live in the community where they will eventually serve.
The La Paz County Sheriff’s Office, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department, Kingman Police Department, Somerton Police Department, Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Yuma Police Department, San Luis Police Department, Cocopah Tribe Police Department, Quechan Tribe Police Department, Colorado River Indian Tribes Fish and Game, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Wellton Police Department, Globe Police Department and Parker Police Department all send cadets to the AWC’s law enforcement training academy.
“Yuma County is pleased to be able to facilitate this funding solution for AWC’s regional Training Academy,” said Tony Reyes, chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors. “This is more than a training academy; it is an example of key organizations coming together for the betterment of everyone and we are excited to be a part of it.”
