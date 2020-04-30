Governor Ducey appoints former Yuma attorney to Maricopa Superior Court

Arizona’s governor has appointed a former Yuma attorney and sister to Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls to the Maricopa Superior Court.
On Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey announced the appointments of Suzanne Nicholls, Marvin Davis and Michael Rassas to the court to fill vacancies due to the retirement of Judge Karen O’Connor and the resignation of Judges Erin O’Brien Otis and Jose S. Padilla.
“My family and I are very proud of my sister and all of her accomplishments,” Mayor Nicholls said. “Her passion for justice for all victims of crime and her dedication to doing what is right, are what we’ve admired about her for her whole life. We look forward to her exemplary service as a judge.”
Suzanne Nicholls had been with the Maricopa County Office of the Public Advocate since August 2015, where she represented parents and families in dependency actions involving the Arizona Department of Child Safety. In July 2017, she received the Arizona Public Defender Association’s Outstanding Performance Award.
Prior to this position, Suzanne Nicholls worked at the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in the Child and Family Protection Division in Yuma, where she represented DCS in dependency cases. Also in Yuma, she worked for Byrne & Benesch PC as an associate attorney handling matters in real estate, business, estate planning, employment and public agency law.
Before practicing in Yuma, Judge Nicholls worked in the Criminal Appeals Division at the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix for three years. She began her legal career at Kunz, Plitt, Hyland, Demlong & Kleifield handling insurance defense matters.
Judge Nicholls served on the Board of Directors for Operation Freedom Bird, which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving combat veterans suffering from PTSD and other grief and loss issues. She also frequently volunteers her time by serving as a judge for Arizona State University Moot Court competitions.
“Suzanne’s diverse legal experience and commitment to the community will serve her well on the bench,” Ducey said. “I am delighted to appoint Suzanne to the Maricopa County Superior Court.”
Judge Nicholls graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s degree in accountancy. She then graduated cum laude from the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in 2007.