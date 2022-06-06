On May 20, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey proclaimed June to be Airbag Recall Repair Month. And while drivers may not ordinarily think to check their airbags, the proclamation is an important reminder to stay safe this summer as more than 190,000 vehicles in Arizona and 10,000 vehicles in Yuma, specifically, have unrepaired, recalled airbags across all makes and models.
Per a press release from GMMB, these recalled airbags can transform from life-saving devices to life-threatening ones when exposed over time to heat and humidity. In a crash, they could rupture and cause injury or death.
That’s why Ducey has joined the Check to Protect program from the National Safety Council to designate June as Airbag Recall Repair Month. In partnership with local Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealers, the campaign encourages Arizona drivers of all vehicles to prioritize safety by having their cars checked. As hot summer weather can increase the risk associated with defective, recalled airbags, it’s important to take immediate action.
Through his proclamation, Ducey stated that “it is the responsibility of all who put themselves behind the wheel to make safety a priority by getting their defective airbags repaired immediately.”
The governor also urged all citizens to “become aware of the inherent danger of unrepaired airbag recalls, and for drivers and passengers alike to ensure each other’s safety through a commitment to recall awareness and immediate action to fix open recalls.”
The need for said awareness is especially important in Arizona. According to GMMB’s press release, the issue disproportionately impacts communities with a higher concentration of vehicle owners who speak English as a second language or have low incomes.
Research, as mentioned in the release, shows these communities are less likely to take action to get severe recalls, like the Takata airbag, fixed. It’s suggested this inaction could be due to the communities’ low level of recall awareness, lack of an existing relationship with dealers or limited availability for recall repairs due to work or family obligations.
The research also noted that drivers of older or used vehicles are harder to reach by conventional recall outreach measures and are less likely to know the recall status of their vehicles.
However, checking for airbag recalls is fast, free and easy to do. Here’s what Check to Protect states drivers need to know:
Check for Recalls:
- Visit CheckToProtect.org and enter a license plate number or Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).
- A VIN is a 17-character ID found on your driver’s side dashboard, the driver’s side door and most vehicle registration or insurance documents.
Schedule a FREE repair appointment at a local dealership
- If you have an airbag recall, or any other safety recalls, follow the link to find your closest authorized dealership and schedule your repair. Recall repairs are always free at authorized dealerships, regardless of whether you’re the registered owner of the affected vehicle.
- Repairs can take as little as 30 minutes.
- Many dealers provide complimentary transportation while vehicles are being repaired, and others have mobile repair service that bring the airbag repair service to a driver’s home.
- Arizonans whose Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram vehicle has an unrepaired airbag recall are eligible for a $50 prepaid Mastercard if they get their airbag repaired during Airbag Recall Repair Month (June 1 – June 30).
Throughout the state, Check To Protect, dealers and automakers are getting the word out to vehicle owners through mailers, advertising, vehicle and door-to-door canvassing and other outreach. These messages are notifying drivers of open airbag recalls and are part of the Check to Protect program’s efforts. The program was founded by the National Safety Council and Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram in 2017. Today, partners also include vehicle safety advocates as well as Ford, General Motors, Toyota and Volvo. To learn more, visit www.CheckToProtect.org.
