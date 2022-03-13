Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff Monday in honor of former Arizona House Minority Leader Robert “Bob” McLendon, who died Wednesday at the age of 85.
“The loss of former House Minority Leader Robert McLendon is felt across Arizona,” Ducey said on Friday. “A constant public servant, Rep. McLendon was a dedicated educator, high school basketball coach and advocate for his community... Rep. McLendon served the people of Yuma for decades and was a proud, lifelong Yuman. Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this time.”
McLendon was born Nov. 24, 1936, in Rodney, Texas, and moved to Yuma in 1961.
He was a member of the Arizona House of Representatives for nine years from 1983 to 2001, until an amendment to the state constitution limited the number of consecutive terms to four. He had already served for five terms at that point and had been the House Democratic leader from 1999 to 2000.
McLendon served as a county supervisor from 2001 to 2004, when he decided “it was time to do something else.” In 2008, then-Gov. Janet Napolitano tapped him to serve on the Arizona Board of Regents as the first rural representative. He stepped down from that position in 2012.
Those who knew McLendon described him as “one of our strongest leaders’ and “a maverick,” according to a county news release. “Those close to him knew his greatest love was not politics, but his surviving wife, Sandy, who resides in Yuma,” the county stated.
“We are saddened at the loss of such a revered figure in local government,” said Marco “Tony” Reyes, chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “His contributions to the cultural and political fabric of the state will long be remembered.”
McLendon earned his bachelor’s degree in American history and master’s degree in secondary education from Arizona State University.
Although he was a proud “Wildcat,” his heart bore the soul of a “Criminal” after having been a longtime educator at Yuma High School.
McLendon taught American history and government from 1961 to 1998, where he “touched countless lives of the young people who were lucky enough to sit in his classroom,” the county noted.
McLendon also coached basketball for the Yuma Criminals Varsity Team.
A 10-member committee chose McLendon as the Yuma Sun’s 2004 Citizen of the Year from among 23 nominations.
“Bob McLendon is selfless. He is as close to a true public servant as you will ever find. From serving kids as a high school teacher and coach to the state Legislature to the county board, the guy just actually cares more about the community than he does about himself,” said Ron Watson, the local business owner who nominated McLendon.
In a 2004 interview with the Yuma Sun, McLendon talked about why he enjoyed giving back to the public. “I still think that being a teacher is probably the most important thing I ever did,” he said.
McLendon explained he decided to run for the Arizona Legislature because he believed he “could maybe make a difference with educational issues.” He served on the education committee in the Legislature.
When he stepped down as chairman of the Arizona Board of Regents in 2012, then-Gov. Jan Brewer applauded his work on the board and personal investment in education. “He was one of the first regents ever appointed to represent rural Arizona, and his creation of the Educational Pipeline Taskforce has been instrumental in strengthening the bond between K-12 and higher education in this state. Robert McLendon has always served Arizona, whether as a state lawmaker, a Yuma County supervisor or a teacher of American history and government at Yuma High School. He is truly one of our great statesmen,” Brewer said.
In addition to serving on the Educational Pipeline Taskforce, McLendon was chairman of the Capital Committee for the past two years and was a member of the Public Outreach and Legislative Affairs Committee, Intercollegiate Athletics Committee, Academic Affairs and System Architecture Committee and the Regents Award Selection Committee.
He also co-chaired the Joint Conference Committee and the Legislative Affairs Committee from 2008 to 2009.
In 2017, McLendon was inducted into the Northern Arizona University Education Hall of Fame for his lifetime achievements in the field of education.
“You know, I’ve had a very full lifetime of service, really, and education has always been my strong subject, but I’ve enjoyed everything I’ve done,” McLendon told the Yuma Sun.