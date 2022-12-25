The Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family (GOYFF) has awarded approximately $200,000 in grant funding to five Arizona organizations to improve the investigation, prosecution and judicial handling of case involving child abuse and neglect.

“All Arizona children deserve the opportunity to thrive in safe, stable and nurturing environments,” Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said. “I’m grateful for the organizations and individuals who work tirelessly day in and day out to strengthen families, protect our kids, and prevent child abuse and neglect throughout our state.”

