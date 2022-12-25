The Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family (GOYFF) has awarded approximately $200,000 in grant funding to five Arizona organizations to improve the investigation, prosecution and judicial handling of case involving child abuse and neglect.
“All Arizona children deserve the opportunity to thrive in safe, stable and nurturing environments,” Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said. “I’m grateful for the organizations and individuals who work tirelessly day in and day out to strengthen families, protect our kids, and prevent child abuse and neglect throughout our state.”
Amberly’s Place in Yuma is one of the organizations. The others are Childhelp Inc., Flagstaff Medical Center, Yavapai Family Advocacy Center and the Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center.
The funding, which is being given through the FY2023 Children’s Justice Act, will be used to support organizations that improve multidisciplinary coordination, provide training for professionals involved in the and prosecution of child abuse and neglect cases, and support the development of child and family advocacy centers.
“Protecting Arizona’s most vulnerable from abuse and neglect and providing critical support to ensure all Arizonans have the opportunity to thrive, is a collaborative and statewide effort,” said GOYFF Executive Director Maria Cristina Fuentes. “We are proud to support the growth of the strong continuum of care in local communities through organizations who are dedicated to keeping Arizona children safe.”
The Children’s Justice Act Grant is a formula-based program administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).