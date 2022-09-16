It may be a relatively new addition but since its installment, Gowan Science Academy’s agricultural program has become a beloved part of the school. And thanks to a $10,000 Pegasus grant from Saxton Bradley Inc. (SBI), the program is about to have a lot more for students to love.
“We started an ag program for our middle school students last year,” explained Andi Martinez, a middle school math, robotics and agriculture teacher. “It started out just like at COVID time to try to get kids excited and whatnot.”
Martinez shared that the program not only teaches agriculture, it encourages leadership.
“We try to have our middle school students mentor the younger students,” she said. “For example, we would bring in some guinea pigs, some chickens and some rabbits. I would get groups of about like five students and I would say, ‘Okay, you guys are going to go to second grade.’ And so they would go in for about 10 minutes and talk to the students, showcase their animal, give them all the facts about the breed, the variety. And then the little ones mostly just also want to like go and pet the rabbit and then they want to know if it’s a boy or a girl–they have lots of fun questions.”
In her view, the middle schoolers are stepping up and have something to be proud of while the younger students get to happily fawn over the animals.
“Any time they see me, I could be at duty over here and they’ll say, ‘Do you have a chicken?’ and I’m like, ‘Not today, no!’” Martinez laughed. “They get very excited. And so this year, I’ve brought in chickens and I have a little table outside my classroom. I put like a thing to ‘Name the Chickens!’ and so they just love it. They come by and they write little sticky notes and try to name the chickens and it’s a lot of fun.”
With the Pegasus grant, the program’s getting a boost which will allow for all the equipment to get upgraded.
“We’re redoing our garden; right now we have it completely torn down and we’re getting all new beds and we’re starting back from scratch, basically,” Martinez said. “We’re gonna get indoor grow walls – four of those in there, like all-in-one hydroponic units that we can put in classrooms. And then we’re also going to get a brand new incubator so we can continue hatching chickens but just do it a little bit more sophisticated than the small ones I’ve got.
“And we’re gonna get some livestock panels. Just before the Yuma County Fair, we have our students bring in their fair projects and showcase their animals. So we’re going to have panels so that when we do that, we have a spot for the students to put their sheep or their goats. Then we bring out kindergarten all the way up to 8th grade and they go through and score while the student talks about their animal.”
Martinez wasn’t alone in her excitement. On Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, all of GSA’s middle schoolers gathered at the basketball court to watch as SBI President and CEO Ray Near presented the $10,000 check.
“We help to create a great learning environment; We provide furniture, graphics, all those sorts of things you see in the classroom,” Near said. “What we do doesn’t mean anything unless you have great teachers like you’re surrounded with right now – and great students!”
“We’re just so happy to participate with this wonderful program related to our agriculture here in Yuma,” he added in an interview with the Sun. “It makes us proud to be part of that.”
Having accepted the $10,000 check alongside three GSA Gators, Principal Jamie Haines expressed gratitude for SBI’s help.
“We are so thankful to Saxton Bradley for providing this opportunity for us so that we can get more materials for our students and really develop that love of ag in the classroom,” she said.
The students echoed her statement. Paisley Headington, Maliyah Wills and Kendal Kerley concluded that “We appreciate everything for our teachers and we appreciate them being there for us.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.