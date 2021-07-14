The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area has been experiencing issues with vandalism throughout the riverfront area and is asking for the public’s help to report anyone seen causing damage or dumping trash.
“Although it has been an ongoing thing, it seems like it has gotten worse over the past two weeks,” said Jesus Melendrez, Natural Resource Program Manager. “It is really frustrating.”
Melendrez explained that the Heritage area only has four employees and the workers have recently been spending at least two days at the beginning of the week removing graffiti and repairing damage.
“It seems to be happening on the weekends,” Melendrez said. “We will make repairs one week and come back the following Monday and have to do it again.”
It has gotten so bad the Heritage area is considering the possibility of hiring a park ranger or security guard. Installing video cameras is also being discussed.
Ultimately, however, the benches may have to be rebuilt from materials that are harder to destroy or even removed completely.
“We are a small nonprofit and can’t afford to keep buying material to make the repairs every week,” Melendrez said.
All the incidents have been reported and Melendrez is asking riverfront goers to keep an eye out for anyone being destructive to contact Yuma police or call him directly at (928) 373-5197.
Riverfront goers are also asked not to handle the situation themselves, just to report any information they may have so they begin the process of putting a stop to the issue.