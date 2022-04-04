4-H and FFA members brought plenty of cattle, goats, swine and lamb to the 2022 Yuma County Fair Large Livestock Auction, but it was the Grand Champion animals that gave the auction a strong kick-off. Presented by the Yuma County Fair Junior Livestock Committee, a crowd gathered Saturday afternoon to witness the animals as they were sold.
Before the livestock were auctioned, fairgoers kept their hands over their hearts as the National Anthem was sung and they pledged allegiance to the American flag. A presentation of the colors included various flags and the 4-H pledge and FFA creed were also recited.
“I believe that American agriculture can and will hold true to the best traditions of our national life,” proclaimed an FFA student in reciting the creed, and the audience’s shared belief in that idea was palpable in its excitement.
Plenty of animals were auctioned, but only a select few were auctioned as grand champions. The results of the Grand Champion auction are as follows:
- Production Steer – 1,250 pounds, sold at $11.50 per pound from exhibitor Willie Nelson to Chretins.
- Holstein Feeder Calf – 353 pounds, sold at $20 per pound from exhibitor Sophia Schumack to Naquin Precision Earth Moving.
- Market Goat – 89 pounds, sold at $37 per pound from exhibitor Meadow Harrison to Alexander Auto Center
- Market Swine – 262 pounds, sold at $29 per pound from exhibitor Jack Haines to All Star Tree Service
- Market Lamb – 145 pounds, sold at $40 per pound from exhibitor Piper Liska to Yuma Pool Service
- Market Beef – 1,250 pounds, sold at $11 per pound from exhibitor Tyler Ganser to Chretins.
