When Kofa High School senior and Student Body President Isaac Navarrete’s relative borrowed a graduation gown, what stuck with him most was that nobody got pictures of her in it because she couldn’t take it home.
Having witnessed it firsthand, he wanted to make sure no one else has to go through the same experience, so he started the Grant a Gown fundraiser in spring 2021 to help students who can’t afford graduation regalia.
This year, Navarrete is bringing back the fundraiser for a second year and hopes to see it carry on after he graduates.
Elaborating on the importance of owning your own gown, Navarrete shared that “it’s one of those moments you get to keep for your senior year.”
Although there are other things to remember the year by – namely the yearbook and class ring – he noted that they’re also more expensive. The unit price for a cap, gown, medallion and tassel is $30, but that number can quickly go up to $50 or $90 for an extra tassel or other designs.
“Senior year can get expensive very quickly and I want to help as many families as I can,” he said.
Navarette shared in an interview with the Sun that he was able to raise over $4,000 last year and helped 22 students. A press release from the Yuma Union High School District estimated that upwards of 100 students from all six campuses are unable to afford their regalia. With money left over, Navarrete’s hopeful and confident that he can help 100 students this year – so far, he’s already received and accepted 20 requests.
Getting to this point has taken a considerable amount of effort.
Navarrete stated that he wanted to have a sufficient plan when he began the project so he met with Veronica Shorr, the regional director for the Arizona Community Foundation in Yuma. As the director of a nonprofit organization for nonprofits, Shorr helped Navarrete learn about how nonprofits work and how to go about setting up. She also referred him to Miriam Limon with the AEA Federal Credit Union where he was able to make a business account for all the funds raised.
He notes that he’s had a lot of support. Businesses such as AEA Federal Credit Union, Stranded Tattoo, Fisher Chevrolet and Carol Engler have donated to his cause, and the support doesn’t stop there.
“I have a lot of support from my friends, my family, the schools and the school district,” he said.
He shared that student councils from all of Yuma’s high schools as well as the assistant principal have been helpful in spreading the word about Grant a Gown so that more students can benefit. The representative that provides gowns for Kofa has also been really helpful, marking down discounts so that Navarrete pays the lowest price possible.
As graduation day grows nearer, Navarrete is looking into recruiting people who may be seniors next year so that the project will live on, but for now, community members can help by spreading the word and donating.
To follow the project online, visit its Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/grantagownyuma and its Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/grantagownyuma.
Community members can donate with check by contacting Isaac Navarrete at 928-271-0116 or through Venmo with the username @grantagown.
YUHSD families in need of assistance acquiring graduation regalia can also submit a request at tinyurl.com/grantagown22.
