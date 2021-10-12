A Visit Arizona Initiative Grant has been awarded to the Yuma Historical Society Museum of Aviation and Tourism, also known as the Yuma History Museum.
Visit Yuma announced that this grant will allow the Yuma Bird, Nature and History Festival to add another day into the schedule of events. The festival has traditionally been held for three days and takes visitors on a tour of the wilderness around Yuma and the surrounding areas.
“I’m so excited that the Yuma Historical Society Museum of Aviation and Tourism was able to apply for the grant to grow our Yuma Bird, Nature and History Festival. We have had a great partnership with Nancy Meister, president of the Yuma Audubon Society,” said Yvonne Peach of the Yuma History Museum.
Visit Yuma Executive Director Marcus O. Carney shared Peach’s excitement. “Visit Yuma is proud to see the Birding Festival soar and receive funding from the Arizona Office of Tourism with this grant. Yuma County struggled, as many communities did, with the loss of our amazing events over the last two years,” Carney said.
“We hope to see many more Yuma organizations receive funding through the Visit Arizona Initiative over the next two years. The American Rescue Plan is providing great funding for many organizations, and we want to see Yuma County get our fair share. We are proud of the leadership Mrs. Peach takes for our community and are excited to have the birding festival fly to new heights this year,” he added.
The Visit Arizona Initiative Partnership Grants are aimed at accelerating tourism recovery, job creation and economic development across the state using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds earmarked for pandemic recovery efforts.
Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Office of Tourism announced last week that 43 businesses and organizations across the state would receive a total of more than $9.4 million in grant funding to support the relaunch or expansion of a wide variety of festivals, arts and culture and community events statewide.
The goal is to create positive impacts for tourism businesses and communities in all five regions of the state. The West Coast Region, including Mohave, Yuma and La Paz counties, received $235,226, which was distributed among five organizations.
“The Visit Arizona Initiative is boosting tourism in every part of Arizona and helping Arizonans recover from the effects of the pandemic,” Ducey said. “These grant awardees, which were selected through the Arizona Office of Tourism’s competitive process, will attract more tourism to Arizona and lead to more jobs and spending in communities throughout our state.”
“With tourism being the hardest hit industry and still working to recover, we were really focused during this initial round on getting funds to communities that needed it most,” said Debbie Johnson, director of the Arizona Office of Tourism. “We worked diligently through this process to provide support statewide and I’m proud to say we achieved that goal.”
The Visit Arizona Initiative grants will be available for the next two years with $101 million in this program and $61 million in grants up for distribution. If interested in applying for one of the opportunities find all the information you need here https://tourism.az.gov/grants/.