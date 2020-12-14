In TJ Thorp’s classroom at Gowan Science Academy, hands-on activities translate science and engineering from abstract ideas to relatable concepts, connecting the dots between the “what’s” and the “why’s.”
With a $2,500 grant from the Fiesta Bowl Charities’ Wishes for Teachers campaign, these activities will soon take on a new dimension, as the funds provided Thorp’s classroom with two 3D printers and fulfilled one of the sixth- and seventh-grade teacher’s longtime wishes.
“I feel that as a science teacher, my job is to show them the true hands-on focus of science and how it really applies,” Thorp said. “The more hands-on activities I can give them where they actually get to see what science and engineering truly is, the more interest we’ll have with students who want to go into STEM careers. If we can show them “why” and start to apply it to their daily lives, they can connect with science; it’s the same boat with engineering. If all we do is talk through it, it becomes very boring. But if we can give them the opportunity to make a model of it themselves, then all of a sudden it becomes meaningful for them.”
In the coming weeks, Thorps’ students will be working through a challenge in which they identify a problem to solve within the community. Using Apple iPads, they’ll design an app to provide a digital solution while also designing prototypes to print in 3D as a physical solution.
“It’s providing them that opportunity to see what they’ve created actually being built,” Thorp said. “A lot of times we ask kids to do an engineering activity, but we stop short of letting them build what they created. If they feel like, ‘What I’m creating actually matters and we’re going to get a chance to actually create it,’ we’re going to have more buy-in from them and they’re also going to have more curiosity in what they’re doing. Kids are naturally curious, and they tend to think more like scientists than adults. My job as a teacher is to provide a means for them to use that natural curiosity in exploration in a controlled and safe way.”
Whether Crane School District, which houses the science academy, returns to in-person learning after the new year or remains in a distance learning format a while longer, Thorp said that won’t deter his students from learning the art – and science – of 3D printing. If distance learning is prolonged, they can send their final products to Thorp, who will print them out at the school and deliver them to their homes.
“I’m doing everything in my power to make sure that, even though we’re distance-learning, we’re not changing that,” he said. “Just today, the kids in my classroom were running an experiment at home using supplies they had available at their houses. As a teacher, it’s my job to think, ‘How can we make the experiment or the project work using materials they might have at home?’ As much as I can, I’m trying to keep things as hands-on as I can.”
Looking back on his own school years, Thorp said it’s not so much the classes he remembers as the experiences contained in them. From his perspective, “experiences” is a keyword that he aims to incorporate in every lesson and activity.
“I’m not going to say I remember everything single thing I learned from my high school science teacher, but I sure remember the day that she came into the classroom and decided to show us how to light things on fire in a way that didn’t actually harm us,” Thorp said. “I want to take science and make it relevant to the kids, but also attainable to the kids. Through hands-on science, they actually get to see and experience what it’s like to be a scientist and see that it doesn’t take a fancy science lab at a fancy university to be able to be a scientist -– every single one of us can be a scientist in our own way.”
With the new printers, the experiences Thorp’s students will garner are also going to equip them with essential tools of the trade.
“In the scientific world now, 3D printers are a part of our lives,” he said. “At the end of the day, we’re teaching kids for jobs that don’t even exist yet. These kids are going to be the scientists who land on Mars, who create force fields, who – hopefully – find a cure for cancer. If we don’t cultivate that curiosity and that interest now, we lose them. There’s a lot of research out there that shows that kids lost interest in science during their middle school years. For some reason that’s where the gap is, and my job is to make sure that, somehow, we keep that gap from happening.”
And according to Thorp, it wouldn’t be possible without resources like the Fiesta Bowl Charities’ Wishes for Teachers campaign.
“There’s a lot of really, really good teachers out there who are trying their best to do things and a lot of the times where we struggle is in finances – not necessarily our own, but because schools aren’t funded right now the way they need to be,” he said. “These charities make it possible for us to do things with our kids that we otherwise would not be able to do.”