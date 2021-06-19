A recent grant via the Vitalyst Health Foundation, the Eyes on Learning Coalition and the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust has secured resources for Crane School District to provide vision screenings to children age six and younger, as well as students with developmental disabilities.
The grant equips the district with a portable, handheld SPOT binocular autorefractor device – more commonly known as a photoscreener – which, by engaging the child through lights and sounds, is designed to provide instant results with 97% accuracy and detect any vision risk factors that warrant a complete eye exam. The funding also afforded training on the implementation and care of the equipment, assistance with installing the reporting software and uploading data to the district’s computer system and additional resources and support for the vision screening and referral process.
According to Crane, district nurse coordinator Natalie Padgett was inspired to apply for the grant after witnessing the ways early detection in vision screening sets students up for success in their education, as it can spare them from vision-related difficulties like headaches and eye fatigue.
“For a variety of reasons, young children are difficult to screen and a lot of times are marked as ‘Unable to Screen’ by health aides,” said Padgett. “When that happens, an automatic referral is sent home to the parent for them to take the student to the doctor for further evaluation. Screening with the photoscreener requires no active input from the child and renders an immediate, accurate report. This piece of equipment helps detect the most prevalent vision disorders in children. If a child’s vision deficiencies are caught early, they can receive treatment sooner.”
Within Crane, the photoscreener and accompanying software will help Padgett and district health aides “quickly and accurately identify children who have vision irregularities early so that they can be treated by a medical professional if necessary.”
According to the district, parents do not need to call the Crane health services department to set up a vision screening, as they are already part of the health-related process established by Padgett and district health aides.