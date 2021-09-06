Four Yuma School District One schools have received the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers federal grant from the U.S. Department of Education which is administered by the Arizona Department of Education. This five-year grant of over $2 million allows Roosevelt Elementary, Castle Dome Middle School and Ron Watson Middle School to continue their existing 21st Century programs. Dorothy Hall Elementary School will now be able to begin its program as well.
These 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) provide on-site before and after school programs, summer school, and more. According to a press release from District One, the 21st CCLC initiative describes itself as exclusively dedicated to funding out-of-school-time programs that are meant to provide high-quality academic enrichment opportunities for students as well as to engage adult family member in helping their children succeed.
For these District One schools, the 21st Century grant supports several of their most popular programs such as iTEAM KiDs, JA BizTown, MathCounts and Odyssey of the Mind. District One reported that the supported activities vary by school but include coding and robotics; drama; band; sewing; cooking; rocketry; art exploration; sports, dance and fitness; career exploration; leadership and character building; sign language; agriculture; crafts; substance abuse awareness; debate; journalism; academic competitions; and book clubs.
“We look forward to providing our students with additional opportunities for academic enrichment, connecting with our community partners and deepening their leadership skills,” said Dorothy Hall Elementary School Principal Leeanne Lagunas. The school recently began its third year.
In addition to this year’s award recipients, the following District One Schools have continuing 21st CCLCs: Carver Elementary, Desert Mesa Elementary, Fourth Avenue Jr. High, Gila Vista Jr. High, McGraw Elementary, O. C. Johnson Elementary and Woodard Jr. High.
To learn more about 21st CCLC, visit https://www.azed.gov/21stcclc.
