Greasers and Pink Ladies; “We Go Together” and “There Are Worse Things I Could Do.”
The nostalgia of a 1978 favorite film and its chart-topping songs are coming to a Yuma stage with the production of “Grease” by Cibola High School Fine Arts Department.
The musical will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Cibola High School Auditorium, 4100 W. 20th St. It is a partnership between the drama and choir departments, with drama teacher Michael Massone as the director while choir instructor Brandon Stroup and accompanist Ericka Nelson are the musical directors. Stage manager is Cassie Bonner.
“We wanted to do something big,” after last year’s blockbuster “Beauty and the Beast,” explained Massone, noting that his students definitely wanted to do another musical.
“We talked about it and kept coming back to ‘Grease.’ This is recognizable. It’s a show that everyone is familiar with… a show that everyone loved.”
The singing and dancing world of “Grease” features the friendships, romances and adventures of students at Rydell High School in the 1950s. The story, starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travota in the film, centers around wholesome exchange student Sandy and a leather-clad Danny who have a summer romance, then struggle to fit in each other’s world of high school cliques.
The decision to produce “Grease” was met with enthusiasm by the students, Massone said, with 75 coming out for auditions. Most of them are drama and choir students but other kids turned out as well.
The final cut came down to a cast of 35. “Some who had been in the ensemble (in past productions) now have larger roles. It’s awesome to see that,” Massone said. “For some, it’s their first show at Cibola. They’re loving it. They’ve been working hard on it.”
He continued: “To see the kids put on their costumes for the first time and their first time on stage and be so excited to be there … it warms my heart. It’s about supporting theater.”
The lead female role of Australian transfer student Sandy Dumbrowski went to freshman Kylie Gwynn (a member of the Gywnn Sisters trio that is making a name around the community). Playing opposite her in the role of greaser gang leader Danny Zuko is Sam Sorensen, who was Lumiere in last year’s “Beauty and the Beast.”
Other lead cast members include:
• Rizzo – Summer Kirk
• Kenickie – Ayden Dusek
• Roger – Maverick Lemmon
• Doody – Jared Cook
• Sonny LaTerrie – Nathan Jarvis
• Marty – Audrey Watkins
• Frenchy – Mia Gwynn
• Jan – Leah Luna
• Patty Simcox – Julia Whitson
• Eugene – Samuel Jarvis
• Miss Lynch – Jestiny Toilolo
• Vince Vontain – Jacob Orta
• Johnny Casino – Hunter Nelson
• Cha-Cha Digregorio – Delaney Tunstall
• Teen Angel – Lemmon Arviso
Making up the ensemble as cheerleaders, Rydell High students and Angel Choir are Katherine Reese, Jessie Bell, Emeli Wayas, Madeline Sorensen, Megan Shumway, Elizabeth Stout, Dominique Gonzales, Isabella Olin, Ryan Thompson, Angelina Mejia, Nailea Matthews, Charles Echandia, Robert Tolman, Angel Vizcarra, Julian Munoz, Rayce Morland and Jonathan Blanca. Riley Nelson and Aidan Arviso serve as ensemble dance captains.
Massone and Nelson collaborated on the choreography.
“I’ve been acting but I don’t consider myself a dancer so this was new to me,” Massone said. “I found I had more creative energy than I thought. The kids have been impressed.”
What he especially likes about “Grease,” he said, is that it has some “fun, comedic parts and some serious moments with deeper parts.”
For legal reasons, he had to stick close to the script, he said. However, he acknowledged, he did “tone down” some of the inappropriate language.
One challenge was the costuming, he said, adding that he wanted to have more than poodle skirts for the girls and jeans and white T-shirts for the boys.
“I told the kids to come up with their characters in the ensemble and I would design costumes to match,” he said. For example, he found four different colors of berets for one girl who wanted to be an art student. Oh, yes, and no haircuts for the boys.
For the costumes, Massone pulled from the storage room at Cibola. Then he raided the costume closets of the drama departments of Kofa and Gila Ridge High Schools.
This is Massone’s third experience with “Grease,” he explained. His senior year in high school he played the role of Doody. Six years later, he played the role of Roger in a famous theater in Central California. And now he is the director of his own students.
Tickets for the Cibola show are $10. They are available in advance at the Treehouse Kids Club at both locations: 1730 S. 4th Ave. and 7985 E. 24th St. Tickets also will be sold at the door, based on availability of seats.