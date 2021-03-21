Arizona Western College’s 2021 Teacher of the Year awardees are professor of choral and vocal music Deltrina Grimes and professor of psychology Katheline Ocampo, the college announced Thursday.
Grimes, a full-time faculty member, and Ocampo, an associate faculty member, were among 23 candidates nominated for the annual award.
Winners were selected by the AWC Center for Instructional Excellence based on multiple standards. Faculty must demonstrate exemplary performance in the classroom, be held in high regard by their colleagues and administrators, be innovative, create and enthusiastic, be involved in professional enrichment, demonstrate outstanding contributions and/or leadership in their workplace and beyond, and exhibit a willingness to share their expertise with others.
Through a partnership with the AWC Foundation, Grimes and Ocampo received the Frances Morris Endowed Faculty Achievement Award and the SHadle-Edgecombe Endowed Faculty Achievement Award to honor their work at AWC and in the local community. These awards are in addition to a tuition waiver for three credits at Northern Arizona University-Yuma for the upcoming academic year and a special parking spot on campus.
According to the college, Grimes will also be tasked with selecting a high school senior or current AWC student for the Teacher of the Year Presidential Scholarship.
“It is my belief that all students have the capacity to learn when we as educators establish a partnership with that student and/or class,” Grimes said in her teaching philosophy statement. “In this partnership, we become joint owners of the educational journey. Educators must open doors, enabling students to hear and receive information that will help them to be successful in their endeavors. In this partnership, the students are granted the freedom to explore and push the boundaries of these opportunities in a safe space under knowledgeable guidance.”
Grimes added that the measurements of success differ with each student “depending on their personal goals, family background, culture and life experiences. We (as educators) are charged with recognizing and honoring these crucial elements in order for our students to truly be successful.”
Ocampo echoed these sentiments in her own teaching philosophy statement.
“As faculty, what we do in the classroom has potential to be more than just encouraging students to memorize theories and concepts or regurgitate information,” she said. “We have the opportunity to introduce practices that will encourage the development of skills, allow for more introspection and develop relationships with their peers. It is important to recognize that the goal should not only be that the students learn content in a class, but they also have an opportunity to foster and gain new skills that will assist them long-term and are relevant to their personal and professional lives.”
Grimes and Ocampo will be honored during the 2021 Teacher of the Year Virtual Banquet, slated for April 20 at 7 p.m. Community members can join the live streamed event via the Education Foundation of Yuma County Facebook and YouTube channels.